IPL 2026 KKR vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens key stats

Eden Gardens is set to host a crucial IPL 2026 clash on April 19 as Kolkata Knight Riders search for their first win of the season against a high-flying Rajasthan Royals side. For KKR, the campaign has been nothing short of frustrating.

Five defeats in six outings, along with a no-result against PBKS, have derailed their early momentum and exposed both batting inconsistencies and bowling frailties. Yet, there is renewed optimism. Cameron Green’s return to form provides stability in the middle order, while the anticipated comeback of Matheesha Pathirana could add bite to their pace attack.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been one of the standout teams this season. Four consecutive wins to start the campaign showcased their dominance before a stumble against SRH. Even then, their recovery from 9 for 5 to post 159 highlighted their resilience and depth.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Heading into this contest, RR clearly possess the stronger form and confidence. However, with home advantage and signs of revival, KKR will see this as an opportunity to reignite their season and upset the odds.

Eden Gardens: Pitch Report for KKR vs RR, IPL 2026

Eden Gardens continues to live up to its reputation as a high-scoring venue, with the surface offering excellent conditions for batters. The pitch is generally flat with even bounce, allowing players to trust the carry and play their shots freely. The quick outfield further adds to the scoring potential, turning good timing into boundaries with ease.

Pacers might find a hint of movement with the new ball in the opening overs, but that advantage doesn’t last long as the surface eases out quickly. As the innings progresses, stroke-making becomes increasingly comfortable. Spinners are unlikely to get much assistance either, with minimal turn on offer, meaning they will need to depend on variations, control, and smart field placements to contain runs.

In IPL 2026 so far, the venue has witnessed just a couple of completed matches, but both have been run-heavy affairs, with average first-innings totals pushing beyond 190. With little expected change in conditions, another high-scoring game looks likely, putting the spotlight on aggressive starts and sustained momentum through the innings.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens

KKR have played a total of 65 matches at Eden Gardens Stadium, winning 35 matches and losing 28 of them over the years. Two matches have ended in no result.

IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Eden Gardens

Rajasthan Royals have played 13 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on just four occasions, while they have lost on nine occasions.

IPL 2026: KKR vs RR head-to-head at Eden Gardens

Match Date Winner Margin Ground May 4, 2025 KKR 1 run Eden Gardens Apr 16, 2024 RR 2 wickets Eden Gardens May 11, 2023 RR 9 wickets Eden Gardens Apr 25, 2019 RR 3 wickets Eden Gardens May 25, 2018 KKR 25 runs Eden Gardens May 23, 2018 KKR 6 wickets Eden Gardens May 3, 2013 KKR 8 wickets Eden Gardens Apr 15, 2012 KKR 5 wickets Eden Gardens Apr 20, 2011 KKR 8 wickets Eden Gardens Apr 17, 2010 KKR 8 wickets Eden Gardens May 20, 2008 RR 6 wickets Eden Gardens

What happened in the last IPL match at Eden Gardens?

The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens was Match 25 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR batted first and posted a challenging total of 181 for 4 on the board. In reply, LSG were at one point reduced to 128 for 7 before Mukul Choudhary’s fiery innings of an unbeaten 54 runs off just 27 balls helped them seal the game with three wickets to spare.

Eden Gardens: Key stats