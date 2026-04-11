IPL 2026: Kohli applauds Sooryavanshi for match winning knock vs RCB

For a young cricketer, a few words of praise from superstar Virat Kohli can feel like a standing ovation, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had his moment after yet another breathtaking performance in the IPL.

The 15-year-old continues to carve a fearless reputation, taking on the best with remarkable ease. Fresh from unsettling Jasprit Bumrah, he went after Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, smashing a stunning 78 off just 26 balls to steer Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday. IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

After the match, Kohli signed the youngster's cap and left a simple but special message: "Dear Vaibhav, well done." The innings also propelled Sooryavanshi to the top of the run charts this season, earning him the Orange Cap.