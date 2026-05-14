IPL 2026: Kohli smashes 9th IPL hundred to take RCB to top of the table

RCB star batter Virat Kohli scored his record extending 9th IPL hundred for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their IPL 2026 match against Kolkat Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday. He helped RCB chase down 193 comfortably with a 60wicket win on the night to go top of the points table as well. Kohli remained unbeaten on 105 runs off 60 deliveries as fans got to witness a chase masterclass from the chase master. Kohli 1st player to reach 14000 runs Virat Kohli has added yet another landmark to his glittering career, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. The RCB star achieved the milestone during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, May 13.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Most Hundreds in T20 Cricket Rank Player Hundreds 1 Chris Gayle 22 2 Babar Azam 13 3 David Warner 10 4 Virat Kohli* 10 5 Rilee Rossouw 9 5 Sahibzada Farhan 9 6 Quinton de Kock 9 6 Abhishek Sharma 9 Kohli entered the match needing 78 runs to reach the milestone and completed it during the second innings of RCB’s 193-run chase. He brought up the historic moment with a boundary off Sunil Narine in the 16th over, sparking celebrations from the crowd and his teammates.

With this feat, Kohli becomes the first Indian batter to reach the 14,000-run mark in T20 cricket, extending his dominance as the country’s most prolific scorer in the format. He had already been the only Indian with over 13,000 T20 runs before this achievement. Most T20 Runs by Indian Batters Virat Kohli – 14,000 runs (409 innings) Rohit Sharma – 12,491 runs (456 innings) Shikhar Dhawan – 9,797 runs (331 innings) Suryakumar Yadav – 9,654 runs (345 innings) Sanju Samson – 8,830 runs (324 innings) Kohli Bounces Back After Back-to-Back Ducks The milestone also marked a strong comeback for Kohli after a rare lean patch earlier in the tournament. He had registered consecutive ducks in previous matches, falling for a two-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants and a golden duck against Mumbai Indians.

Against KKR, however, Kohli ensured there was no hat-trick of ducks. He got off the mark on the final ball of the first over, nudging a delivery from Saurabh Dubey towards square leg, and acknowledged the moment with relief. Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni’s IPL Appearance Record Earlier in the same match, Kohli also created history by breaking MS Dhoni’s all-time IPL appearance record. The game marked Kohli’s 279th IPL match, putting him ahead of both Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Kohli and Rohit had previously equalled Dhoni’s record during RCB’s clash against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on May 10, but Kohli has now moved ahead to stand alone at the top.