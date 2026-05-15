IPL 2026: Kuldip, Gleeson named injury replacements for Khaleel-Thushara

Chennai Super Kings on Friday named Delhi left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav as the replacement for Khaleel Ahmed, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought in Englishman Richard Gleeson to fill in for Nuwan Thushara in the ongoing IPL.

Both Khaleel and Thushara have been ruled out due to injuries.

Kuldip will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh, whereas Gleeson will join RCB for a fee of Rs 1.6 crore, the IPL said in a statement.

Kuldip made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and has featured in three games for the franchise.