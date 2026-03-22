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IPL 2026 LIVE news updates: Ashwin backs Rinku Singh to bat at number 4 for Kolkata Knight Riders

Rinku, despite a sensational IPL 2024 season with KKR, was pushed down in the batting order in 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 news updates
IPL 2026 news updates

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 10:57 AM IST
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With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 just around the corner, strategic conversations have already begun to take centre stage. Ahead of the season opener on Saturday, March 28, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in with a key tactical suggestion for three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), urging the franchise to rethink how they utilise Rinku Singh in their batting order.
 
Ashwin suggests bigger role for Rinku
 
Ashwin believes KKR need to move away from viewing Rinku Singh purely as a finisher and instead promote him to a more influential No. 4 role. He explained that the left-hander should be given enough time at the crease to build an innings before accelerating against the bowlers.
 
He pointed out that while KKR’s line-up appears slightly unsettled, especially with the inclusion of Cameron Green, the team could benefit from slotting Rinku at No. 4. Ashwin added that Green could still be used flexibly depending on early wickets, but after the powerplay, Rinku should be allowed to settle in and then shift gears.
 
Rinku’s fluctuating role in recent seasons
 
Rinku has been a long-serving member of KKR and enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2023 season, scoring 474 runs. He followed it up with a vital contribution in KKR’s title-winning 2024 campaign.
 
However, his role diminished last season as he was pushed down to No. 7 and No. 8 on several occasions due to a packed middle order. As a result, he managed only 206 runs in 13 innings, often lacking the time needed to make a significant impact.
 
Kohli urges RCB to stay sharp ahead of title defence
 
Virat Kohli called on his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates to maintain peak intensity from the outset, stressing the importance of not wasting a single moment in training as they prepare to defend their IPL 2026 title.
 
He further said that success over the past few seasons has raised expectations, making it crucial for the team to stay ahead of rivals. Kohli emphasised full commitment throughout the campaign, while head coach Andy Flower echoed confidence in the strengthened squad and backed RCB to embrace the fresh challenge.
 
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IPL 2026 news LIVE UPDATES: Rinku with KKR

Rinku Singh has been a key figure for KKR, enjoying a breakout IPL 2023 with 474 runs and playing an important role in their 2024 title triumph. However, his impact dipped last season after being pushed down to No. 7 and No. 8, managing just 206 runs in 13 innings. The lack of time at the crease often prevented him from making meaningful contributions.

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IPL 2026 news LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin's advice to KKR

Ahead of IPL 2026, Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested a tactical shift for KKR, urging them to promote Rinku Singh to No. 4 instead of using him solely as a finisher. Ashwin feels Rinku needs more time to build an innings before accelerating. He added that with an unsettled middle order and Cameron Green in the mix, KKR could benefit from giving Rinku a more central batting role.

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Welcome to the live blog for the latest IPL 2026 news, featuring players and all ten teams. Stay tuned to get all the updates ahead of the official start of season 19 on March 28.
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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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