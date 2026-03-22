IPL 2026 LIVE news updates: Ashwin backs Rinku Singh to bat at number 4 for Kolkata Knight Riders

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 just around the corner, strategic conversations have already begun to take centre stage. Ahead of the season opener on Saturday, March 28, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in with a key tactical suggestion for three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), urging the franchise to rethink how they utilise Rinku Singh in their batting order.

Ashwin suggests bigger role for Rinku

Ashwin believes KKR need to move away from viewing Rinku Singh purely as a finisher and instead promote him to a more influential No. 4 role. He explained that the left-hander should be given enough time at the crease to build an innings before accelerating against the bowlers.

He pointed out that while KKR’s line-up appears slightly unsettled, especially with the inclusion of Cameron Green, the team could benefit from slotting Rinku at No. 4. Ashwin added that Green could still be used flexibly depending on early wickets, but after the powerplay, Rinku should be allowed to settle in and then shift gears.

Rinku’s fluctuating role in recent seasons

Rinku has been a long-serving member of KKR and enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2023 season, scoring 474 runs. He followed it up with a vital contribution in KKR’s title-winning 2024 campaign.

However, his role diminished last season as he was pushed down to No. 7 and No. 8 on several occasions due to a packed middle order. As a result, he managed only 206 runs in 13 innings, often lacking the time needed to make a significant impact.

Kohli urges RCB to stay sharp ahead of title defence

Virat Kohli called on his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates to maintain peak intensity from the outset, stressing the importance of not wasting a single moment in training as they prepare to defend their IPL 2026 title.

He further said that success over the past few seasons has raised expectations, making it crucial for the team to stay ahead of rivals. Kohli emphasised full commitment throughout the campaign, while head coach Andy Flower echoed confidence in the strengthened squad and backed RCB to embrace the fresh challenge.

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