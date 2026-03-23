IPL 2026 LIVE news updates: KKR name replacement for Akash Deep; Ashwin's bold call on Arjun

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 less than a week away, the team news are taking more of a centre stage now with sides naming replacements for their injured absentees just ahead of the tournament. KKR are having the most difficult of spells with as they too are set to name Saurabh Dubey as the replacement for injured pacer Akash Deep now. Saurabh likely to be named Akash Deep's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly set to bring in left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for injured India seamer Akash Deep ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The 28-year-old Vidarbha bowler, who is yet to make his IPL debut, had previously been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. While the franchise has not officially confirmed the move, sources indicate that Dubey has been identified as the preferred replacement.