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IPL 2026 LIVE news updates: Eshan Malinga fit to play; Pathirana, Hasaranga still await clearance

Malinga, a 25-year-old pacer, is set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, alongside Kamindu Mendis, who has already received approval.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IPL 2026 live news updates
IPL 2026 live news updates

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:57 AM IST
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The Indian Premier League is starting to pick up some heat as the tournament comes closer with all teams padding up and making sure they're ready for action from March 28th. Team news remains the talk of the town as Eshan Malinga has been cleared by Sri Lanka cricket to play this year with his teammates Pathirana and others still awaiting clearance.
 
Hasaranga, Pathirana's wait continues
 
Sri Lanka Cricket has granted clearance to Eshan Malinga for participation in the Indian Premier League, but there is still no confirmation regarding Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who are awaiting their No Objection Certificates ahead of the March 28 start.
 
Malinga, a 25-year-old pacer, is set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, alongside Kamindu Mendis, who has already received approval.
 
Meanwhile, Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants) and Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) are yet to complete mandatory fitness tests, delaying their arrival. Pathirana, a high-value signing, could miss part of the season as his franchise prioritises recovery. There is also uncertainty around Thushara’s clearance, which depends on fitness assessments, although players like Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Dasun Shanaka have already been approved. 
 
KL Rahul all set to open for DC
 
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel clarified that KL Rahul was used in the middle order last season due to the team’s combination, which featured two overseas options better suited for the top order.
 
He pointed out that Rahul has traditionally thrived as an opener and believes promoting him back to the top will help the team secure strong starts in T20 cricket, making things easier for the middle order.
 
“Last year, he was playing in the middle order because of our team combination. The players we had there were two foreign players, who could play in the top order, and, if you make foreign players play in the middle order, then teams use spin more,” Patel said.
 
“So, because of this, we used KL Rahul in the middle order last year. He has always been good, in the opening slot, he has made a lot of runs. And if you get a good start in T20 cricket, then it becomes easier for the ones at the back. So, I think till now, we will keep him as an opener,” he added.

10:57 AM

IPL 2026 news: KL Rahul all set to open for DC!

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel explained that KL Rahul was deployed in the middle order last season due to the team’s composition, which included two overseas players more suited to opening roles.
 
He stressed that Rahul has historically performed best at the top of the order and feels moving him back there will help the side get strong starts, easing pressure on the middle order in T20 cricket.
 
“Last year, he was playing in the middle order because of our team combination. The players we had there were two foreign players, who could play in the top order, and, if you make foreign players play in the middle order, then teams use spin more,” Patel said.
 
“So, because of this, we used KL Rahul in the middle order last year. He has always been good, in the opening slot, he has made a lot of runs. And if you get a good start in T20 cricket, then it becomes easier for the ones at the back. So, I think till now, we will keep him as an opener,” he added.

10:06 AM

IPL 2026 news: New guidelines by BCCI!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued updated guidelines for teams, introducing stricter rules around practice and match-day operations. Notably, no practice sessions or fitness tests will be allowed on match days. At venues like Wankhede Stadium, teams will be assigned specific practice areas, with no sharing of wickets permitted.
 
Only accredited staff can access dressing rooms and fields during practice, while players must travel via team buses. On match days, carrying accreditation is mandatory, with penalties for violations. Players must also follow rules regarding caps, seating near LED boards, and dress code during presentations.
 
Overall, the measures are designed to ensure discipline, fairness, and smoother management throughout the tournament.

9:27 AM

IPL 2026 news: Malinga cleared to play by SLC!

Hello and welcome to the live updates of IPL 2026 with the tournament starting in less than a week. Some positive news for the SRH dugout as Eshan Malinga has been cleared by SLC and will be joining the side ahead of their tournament opener on March 28 against defending champions RCB. Meanwhile, Pathirana and Hasarana are still awaiting their No objection certificate from the board.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSri Lanka cricket teamSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansPunjab Kings

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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