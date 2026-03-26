IPL 2026 news LIVE: Impact Player rule to stay till at least 2027; KKR ropes in Saini as replacement

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), i.e., IPL 2026, is set to commence on Saturday, March 28, with franchises finalising their preparations after weeks of training camps and squad reshuffles. Ahead of the new season, the BCCI convened a crucial captains’ and managers’ meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, where multiple playing-condition clarifications were discussed, including the future of the Impact Player rule and stricter enforcement around catch completion.

Strict clarity on catch completion and fielder control

One of the key areas addressed during the meeting was the interpretation of clean catches, with captains cautioned about fielder movement before and after completing a catch. Teams were clearly instructed that a catch will only be deemed valid once the fielder has full control over both the ball and their body.

As per Clause 33.3 of the playing conditions, the act of making a catch begins when the ball first comes into contact with the fielder and ends only when complete control is established. While this law is not new, officials underlined its importance by showing video clips of several contentious catches, including examples from recent international matches that were ruled unfair.

Match officials Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon led this segment, stressing that any loss of balance or lack of control—even after initial contact—could render the catch invalid. The rule will be strictly enforced throughout IPL 2026.

Impact Player rule to remain until at least 2027

The BCCI also made it clear that the Impact Player rule will continue without any immediate review, despite concerns raised by players and team management. Captains and franchise representatives were informed that the provision will remain in place for at least the next two seasons.

The rule has faced criticism, particularly from all-rounders who believe it affects team balance and reduces their role. India and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel recently voiced his dissatisfaction, stating that teams now prefer specialist batters or bowlers instead of investing in multi-dimensional players.

Despite the prevailing view that the rule may hinder the development of all-rounders, the BCCI has indicated that any reassessment will only take place after the 2027 season, effectively ensuring continuity of the current format for the foreseeable future.

KKR bring in Saini amid injury setbacks

KKR’s pace attack has taken multiple hits in the lead-up to the season, with Harshit Rana becoming the latest casualty. The franchise has now turned to Navdeep Saini, adding experience and pace to their bowling unit.

This move comes shortly after KKR were forced to replace another injured pacer, Akash Deep, with Saurabh Dubey, underlining the team’s struggle to maintain a stable fast-bowling line-up ahead of the tournament.

Saini, who has 23 IPL wickets to his name, returns to the league after going unsold in the most recent auction. He began his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals in 2017 but made his mark with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019, picking up 11 wickets in 13 matches. He continued with RCB for two more seasons before moving to Rajasthan Royals, where opportunities were limited.

Gujarat Titans make like-for-like pace replacement

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have also made a change to their squad, replacing Prithviraj Yarra with left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya.

Khejroliya, who made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2018, has had a journeyman career in the league. He represented RCB again in 2019, turned out for KKR in 2023, and featured in one game for Gujarat Titans last season.

Check all the live updates of the latest news surrounding IPL 2026 here