IPL 2026 live news updates: Matheesha Pathirana not fit yet; three Sri Lanka players get NOCs

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is just one week away on Saturday, March 28, but concerns around the players' injury list are not looking to ease anytime soon. On Thursday, KKR pacer Harshit Rana was officially ruled out for the entire season due to injury, adding more worries for the three-time champions.

Along with Rana’s absence, KKR are also expected to miss the services of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for the earlier matches, as mentioned by coach Abhishek Nayar in a press conference.

"The latest update is that he is with the Sri Lankan cricket board for his rehab. Somewhere mid-April is when they feel he'll be match fit," Nayar said.

SLC to host fitness tests for injured players next week

ALSO READ: KKR's Rahane plays down early pressure, says IPL not about perfect start Sri Lanka Cricket will conduct fitness tests in Colombo early next week before granting NOCs to players set to feature in IPL 2026. Key names include Matheesha Pathirana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga and Nuwan Thushara, all of whom are returning from injury concerns. Meanwhile, players like Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis have already been cleared. Franchises are awaiting final updates, with seven Sri Lankan players overall drafted for the season, and are optimistic about approvals despite recent fitness setbacks.

SLC clears trio after fitness tests for IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket has granted NOCs to Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis for IPL 2026 after they successfully passed mandatory physical performance tests. Chameera and Nissanka will feature for Delhi Capitals, while Kamindu continues with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The board reiterated that clearance is contingent on meeting fitness standards, with all contracted players currently undergoing an eight-week specialised training programme to boost performance ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Captains meet next week

BCCI on Thursday announced that the customary captains’ meet and shoot for the 19th edition of the tournament will take place on Wednesday, March 25, in Mumbai.

The captains’ and coaches’ meeting is a key platform where the BCCI presents rule changes and updates to playing conditions for the upcoming season. Last year, it introduced changes like revised over-rate penalties, expanded DRS usage, and a mandatory ball change.

Full list of all captains for IPL 2026:

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Mumbai Indians – Hardik Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Rajat Patidar

Kolkata Knight Riders – Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals – Axar Patel

Punjab Kings – Shreyas Iyer

Rajasthan Royals – Riyan Parag

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Pat Cummins (stand-in captain Ishan Kishan will attend the captains’ event as Cummins is still out injured)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rishabh Pant

Gujarat Titans – Shubman Gill

Iyer eyes maiden IPL title with PBKS

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer is targeting a historic first IPL title in 2026 after leading the team to a runners-up finish last season. Embracing the pressure and expectations, Iyer said his focus remains firmly on lifting the trophy. The India ODI vice-captain also reflected on his challenging recovery from a ruptured spleen suffered in Australia, which saw him lose seven kilograms and spend over two months on the sidelines. After regaining fitness and form, Iyer returned strongly to domestic cricket and now looks determined to guide PBKS one step further this season.