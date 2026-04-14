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CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rahane wins the toss for KKR; CSK to bat first

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Five-time champions CSK will be aiming to end their two-year-long wait for back-to-back wins in IPL when they take the field against KKR today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR live scorecard
IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 7:22 PM IST
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7:22 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

At MA Chidambaram Stadium, the pitch for the CSK vs KKR clash is expected to be batting-friendly. The surface looks hard, well-rolled, and offers good bounce and carry, unlike the traditionally slow Chepauk tracks. Short square boundaries (63m and 70m) further aid stroke play, while the straight boundary stretches to 79m. This season, high scores — including 200-plus totals — have been common here. Spinners may not get much assistance, with pacers relying on variations. Overall, conditions point towards a high-scoring contest with plenty of runs on offer.

7:10 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Impact players of both teams

  • CSK Impact players: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
  • KKR Impact players: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert

7:07 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KKR playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

7:05 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: CSK playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

7:01 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KKR win the toss

KKR win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:58 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle with their team sheets as the toss fof IPL 2026 match 22 is now underway.

6:51 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: CSK vs KKR in Chennai

Year Winner Margin Date
2025 KKR 8 wickets Apr 11, 2025
2024 CSK 7 wickets Apr 8, 2024
2023 KKR 6 wickets May 14, 2023
2019 CSK 7 wickets Apr 9, 2019
2018 CSK 5 wickets Apr 10, 2018
2015 CSK 2 runs Apr 28, 2015
2013 CSK 14 runs Apr 28, 2013
2012 KKR 5 wickets Apr 30, 2012
2011 CSK 2 runs Apr 8, 2011
2010 CSK 9 wickets Apr 13, 2010
2008 CSK 9 wickets Apr 26, 2008

6:40 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES:CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL
  • Total matches played: 32
  • CSK won: 20
  • KKR won: 11
  • No result: 1

6:31 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

6:20 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Purple cap leaderboard

Player Team Matches Innings Wickets BBI Average 4W 5W
M Prasidh Krishna GT 4 4 10 4/28 15.2 1 0
Ravi Bishnoi RR 5 5 9 4/41 16.55 1 0
A Kamboj CSK 4 4 8 3/35 19.62 0 0
Jofra Archer RR 5 5 7 2/19 20.57 0 0
Prince Yadav LSG 4 4 6 2/20 22 0 0
JA Duffy RCB 3 3 6 3/22 23 0 0
Rashid Khan GT 4 4 5 3/17 22 0 0
Lungi Ngidi DC 4 4 5 3/27 25.2 0 0
HS Dubey SRH 5 5 5 2/18 26 0 0
Nandre Burger RR 5 5 5 2/21 27.8 0 0

6:11 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Orange cap leaderboard

Player Team Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 100s 50s
H Klaasen SRH 5 5 224 62 0 2
Ishan Kishan SRH 5 5 213 91 0 2
V Sooryavanshi RR 5 5 200 78 0 2
RM Patidar RCB 4 4 195 63 0 2
YBK Jaiswal RR 5 5 184 77* 0 2
V Kohli RCB 4 4 179 69* 0 2
DC Jurel RR 5 5 176 81* 0 2
JC Buttler GT 4 4 176 60 0 2
Sameer Rizvi DC 4 4 166 90 0 2
Shubman Gill GT 3 3 165 70 0 2

6:00 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table

Rank Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.889
2 Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 0.72
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 6 1.148
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 0.576
5 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 0.322
6 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029
7 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427
8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772
9 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 0 2 -1.532
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

5:50 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KKR probable playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi
 
Impact players: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert

5:40 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: CSK probable playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed
 
Impact players: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

5:30 PM

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 22 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams are stuck at the bottom of the points and will be looking for some relief with a win today. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and invited Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK to bat first in match 22 of IPL 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK eye consistency after breakthrough win

CSK finally opened their account with a commanding all-round performance against Delhi Capitals, highlighted by a sensational 115 from Sanju Samson. The knock not only marked his arrival in CSK colours but also provided the confidence boost the batting unit needed.
 
The return of Dewald Brevis added balance to the side, allowing flexibility in team combinations. With the ball, Jamie Overton led the charge with a four-wicket haul, while debutant Gurjapneet Singh impressed with his extra bounce. Akeal Hosein’s inclusion further strengthened the powerplay bowling.
 
However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to make a significant contribution and will be keen to lead from the front. The possible return of MS Dhoni also adds to the excitement around the CSK camp.

KKR desperate to get off the mark

Kolkata Knight Riders have shown flashes of promise but are still searching for their first win. Their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants exposed their inability to close out games despite strong performances from Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
 
Cameron Green’s return to bowling is a positive, while contributions from Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh will be key in the middle order. The bowling unit has been effective in phases, though lapses at crucial moments have cost them dearly.
 
With confidence fragile but potential evident, KKR will aim to finally cross the line and turn their campaign around against a resurgent CSK side.

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed
 
Impact players: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora
 
Impact players: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 here 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here. Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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