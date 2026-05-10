CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Chennai win the toss; elect to field first at home

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, in a crucial IPL 2026 clash with major playoff implications.

CSK enter this contest in impressive form, having won five of their last seven matches. The five-time champions have also secured back-to-back victories recently, helping them climb up to sixth place in the points table. With momentum on their side, the Super Kings will be eager to extend their winning run and keep their playoff hopes firmly on track.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants come into this match after a morale-boosting nine-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, their overall campaign has been inconsistent, with just three wins from 10 matches leaving them stranded at the bottom of the table. The stakes are extremely high for Rishabh Pant and his side, as a defeat today would officially eliminate LSG from the playoff race.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 : CSK vs LSG Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats Historically, LSG have enjoyed a slight edge in this matchup, winning three of the six encounters between the two teams. That record could give them some confidence heading into this do-or-die fixture. With CSK aiming to strengthen their position and LSG fighting survival, fans can expect a high-pressure battle in Chennai.

IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG probable Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram/Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Mohsin Khan

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 here.