DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Kartik gets the breakthrough for KKR; KL Rahul departs

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off in Match 51 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight, with both teams desperate to keep their campaigns alive after mixed results this season. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to field first on the night

Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, currently occupy seventh place on the points table with four wins from 10 matches. Their recent form has been disappointing, with only two victories in their last eight games, including a home loss to Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 DC vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley stadium stats Kolkata Knight Riders have also endured an inconsistent campaign but seem to be finding rhythm at the right time. The three-time IPL champions sit eighth with three wins in nine matches and will be eager to climb the standings with another positive result. KKR head into this clash high on confidence after a dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on the road.

IPL 2026: DC vs KKR Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

DC vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

DC vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 here.