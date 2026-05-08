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DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Kartik gets the breakthrough for KKR; KL Rahul departs

Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, currently occupy seventh place on the points table with four wins from 10 matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
DC vs KKR
DC vs KKR

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 7:57 PM IST
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7:57 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 55/1 after the powerplay!

Vaibhav Arora continues the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - Nitish Rana guides it towards deep backward point for a single.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball! Fuller delivery outside off and Rana misses his drive.
 
Ball 4 - Another dot as Rana defends it towards the leg side.
 
Ball 3 - Rana leaves the good length delivery outside off alone.
 
Ball 2 - Nissanka pulls the short ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 1 - FOUR! A boundary to start the over for Pathum Nissanka.

7:53 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KL Rahul departs!

Kartik Tyagi gets the breakthrough for Kolkata as KL Rahul departs. Caught out by Green. DC 53/1 after 5 overs

7:46 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 39/0 after 4 overs!

Sunil Narine continues the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - A single for Rahul towards long-on to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - FOUR! Rahul drives it towards long-on for a boundary.
 
Ball 4 - A single for Nissanka towards deep square leg.
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball as Nissanka defends the googly towards the off side.
 
Ball 2 - FOUR! Nissanka drives it through wide mid-off and the fielder fails to stop it.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul punches it down to long-on for a single.

7:43 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 28/0 after 3 overs!

Anukul continues the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - A SIX to end the over by Nissanka
 
Ball 5 - A block this time towards the bowler.
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - A single towards long off this time.
 
Ball 2 - He gets a FOUR towards long on.
 
Ball 1 - A block by Rahul.

7:39 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 17/0 after 2 overs!

Vaibhav into the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - Rahul ends the over with a single towards third man.
 
Ball 5 - He takes a single towards mid on.
 
Ball 4 - Nissanka pulls for a SIX over backward sq. leg.
 
Ball 3 - Rahul takes a single towards third man.
 
Ball 2 - A quick single by Nissanka this time down the ground.
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

7:34 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 7/0 after 1 over!

Anukul begins the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - Nissanka gets a single to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - He gets off the mark with a single.
 
Ball 4 - Rahul blocks the next ball.
 
Ball 3 - A single to rotate strike this time.
 
Ball 2 - Nissanka gets FOUR towards square.
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

7:20 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as the home fans take their seats ahead of a vital encounter for Delhi.

7:19 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

7:01 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss!

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to field first on the night

6:45 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Delhi as the home crowd looks forward for a win for the Capitals tonight.

6:26 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!

Kolkata Knight Riders have enjoyed the upper hand in their rivalry against Delhi Capitals, winning 19 of the 34 encounters between the two sides. KKR also hold a slight advantage at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with six wins compared to DC’s five. However, since the 2022 season, both teams have shared the honours evenly with three victories each.

6:05 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect from the pitch?

Pitch No. 6 is set to be used for the contest and is expected to favour the batters heavily. It is the same surface on which Delhi Capitals posted a massive total of 264 against Punjab Kings, although they still ended up on the losing side.

5:56 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR still alive in the race!

Kolkata Knight Riders have experienced a mixed season so far but appear to be regaining momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament. The three-time champions are currently placed eighth on the points table with three victories from nine matches and will be aiming to move higher in the standings with another win. KKR head into this fixture full of confidence after securing an impressive seven-wicket away victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing.

5:43 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC on the lookout for 5th win!

Led by Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals are currently placed seventh in the standings after registering four wins in 10 matches. Their form has dipped significantly in recent weeks, managing just two victories in their last eight encounters, including a disappointing defeat at home against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.

5:33 PM

DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Delhi looking to bounce back!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi tonight. Delhi will be looking to stay in the playoff race and would like to get some points at home tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off in Match 51 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight, with both teams desperate to keep their campaigns alive after mixed results this season. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to field first on the night
 
Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, currently occupy seventh place on the points table with four wins from 10 matches. Their recent form has been disappointing, with only two victories in their last eight games, including a home loss to Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders have also endured an inconsistent campaign but seem to be finding rhythm at the right time. The three-time IPL champions sit eighth with three wins in nine matches and will be eager to climb the standings with another positive result. KKR head into this clash high on confidence after a dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on the road. 
 
IPL 2026: DC vs KKR Playing 11
 
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
 
DC vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
DC vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 here. 
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: May 08 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

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