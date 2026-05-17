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DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Delhi take on Rajasthan in battle of survival; toss at 7 PM

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Delhi will become the third team to be eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race if they fail to secure a win over RR today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 DC vs RR live scorecard
IPL 2026 DC vs RR live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
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Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today.
 
RR are currently fifth on the table with 12 points to their name; a win over DC will take them back into the top four with 14 points.
 
On the other hand, DC will need a win to avoid becoming the third team to be officially eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race.

Suryavanshi vs Starc takes centre stage

The clash between Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s attacking strokeplay and Mitchell Starc’s ability to generate early swing and seam could shape the outcome of the match. The Delhi pacer has endured an inconsistent campaign but remains one of the most dangerous new-ball bowlers in world cricket. If Starc finds movement under the Kotla lights, the young RR opener could face his toughest examination yet.
 
Rajasthan’s batting unit has looked destructive throughout the season, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel also contributing heavily. However, skipper Riyan Parag’s form remains a concern after a modest run with the bat despite recently being named India A captain.

Delhi seek answers in bowling

Delhi Capitals’ biggest headache this season has been their bowling attack. Apart from Lungi Ngidi, the pace unit has struggled for consistency, while the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have failed to dominate the middle overs. Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan have leaked runs regularly, something RR’s aggressive top order will target once again.
 
DC’s batting has largely revolved around KL Rahul, who has been their standout performer this season. But against a strong Royals bowling attack led by Jofra Archer, Delhi’s middle order featuring Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi will need to step up in a contest that could decide their fate in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: DC vs RR playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (capt), Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan
 
Impact players: Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Mitchell Starc, Auqib Nabi Dar
 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
 
Impact players: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh

DC vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between DC skipper Axar Patel and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 7 PM IST.

DC vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

DC vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 here

6:40 PM

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC vs RR head-to-head in Delhi

Year Team 1 Team 2 Result Date
2025 DC RR Match tied Apr 16, 2025
2024 DC RR DC won by 20 runs May 7, 2024
2019 DC RR DC won by 5 wickets May 4, 2019
2018 Daredevils RR Daredevils won by 4 runs May 2, 2018
2015 Daredevils RR RR won by 3 wickets Apr 12, 2015
2014 Daredevils RR RR won by 7 wickets May 3, 2014
2013 Daredevils RR RR won by 5 runs Apr 6, 2013
2012 Daredevils RR Daredevils won by 1 run Apr 29, 2012
2010 Daredevils RR Daredevils won by 67 runs Mar 31, 2010
2008 Daredevils RR Daredevils won by 9 wickets Apr 19, 2008

6:30 PM

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss timing

The toss for IPL 2026 match 62 between DC and RR will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:20 PM

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals playoff qualification scenario

Delhi Capitals are eighth with 10 points and can finish with a maximum of 14. A defeat in either of their remaining two matches will officially knock them out of playoff contention. To stay alive, DC must win both games and also rely on Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings failing to win any of their remaining fixtures.

6:10 PM

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals playoff qualification scenario

Rajasthan Royals are currently fifth with 12 points from 11 matches. Winning all their remaining games will take them to 18 points and guarantee a playoff spot. Even if they lose to the Delhi Capitals, they can still qualify by winning their final two matches, provided the Punjab Kings lose at least one more game, or the Chennai Super Kings do not win again. However, losing two of their last three matches could leave RR dependent on net run rate, while failing to win any remaining game would eliminate them from the tournament.

6:00 PM

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Current points table standings

Pos Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 0 16 1.053
2 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.4
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.331
4 Punjab Kings 12 5 0 1 13 0.355
5 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.082
6 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.027
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 0 1 11 -0.038
8 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.993
9 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.504
10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.701 

5:50 PM

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR probable playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
 
Impact players: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh

5:40 PM

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC probable playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (capt), Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan
 
Impact players: Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Mitchell Starc, Auqib Nabi Dar

5:30 PM

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 62 between DC and RR in Delhi. It is once again an important game for both sides: RR would like to win and re-enter the top four of the points table (if PBKS lose to RCB) in the evening game, while DC will need two points to stay alive in the tournament. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out. 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsRajasthan RoyalsCricket News

First Published: May 17 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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