DC vs GT LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Mukesh gets the breakthrough for DC; Sai Sudharshan departs
Gujarat Titans have struggled to find their rhythm early in the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats.
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Gujarat Titans have struggled to find their rhythm early in the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats.
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Topics :Delhi CapitalsGujarat TitansIndian Premier League
First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:37 PM IST