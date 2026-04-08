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DC vs GT LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Mukesh gets the breakthrough for DC; Sai Sudharshan departs

Gujarat Titans have struggled to find their rhythm early in the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
DC vs GT IPL 2026 live score
DC vs GT IPL 2026 live score

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:02 PM IST
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8:02 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 68/1 after the powerplay!

Ngidi continues the attack for DC
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single.
 
Ball 5 - Another blocks towards Ngidi. No run
 
Ball 4 - A hit towards Ngidi. No run
 
Ball 3 - He gets FOUR towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 2 - Buttler hits it towards mid off but no run.
 
Ball 1 - Gill hits it down the ground for a single.
 

7:58 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 63/1 after 5 overs!

Mukesh continues the attack for DC
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single towards square. 
 
Ball 5 - Another big SIX over covers this time by the English batter.
 
Ball 4 - A block this time towards the bowler.
 
Ball 3 - A flick towards mid-wicket for FOUR this time.
 
Ball 2 - He smashes a big SIX down the ground this time. Perfect timing!
 
Ball 1 - Buttler hits SIX behind the keeper to start the over.

7:52 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 40/1 after 4 overs!

Axar into the attack for DC
 
Ball 6 - Buttler ends the over with a single.
 
Ball 5 - Gill gets a single towards long off.
 
Ball 4 - A single towards cover this time.
 
Ball 3 - He hits it towards point but no run.
 
Ball 2 - Another mighty hit for SIX over mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Buttler gets FOUR towards covers to start the over.

7:49 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 27/1 after 3 overs!

Mukesh continues the attack for DC
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single after the wide ball
 
Ball 5 - A big SIX down the ground this time to get off the mark.
 
Ball 4 - A hit towards cover but no run.
 
Ball 3 - Buttler comes in and blocks the first ball.
 
Ball 2 - Sai is cleaned up on the next one. 
 
Ball 1 - The wide ball is followed by a  by Sai 

7:48 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rahul hit on the finger!

KL Rahul gets hit on the tip of the finger as the docs come on field for treatment.

7:42 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SAI cleaned up!

Sai Sudharshan is cleaned up by Mukesh Kumar who gets a little movement and is rewarded for good line and length. Played on to the stumps. GT 19/1 after 2.1 overs!

7:40 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 18/0 after 2 overs!

Ngidi into the attack for DC
 
Ball 6 - Sai ends the over with a single again.
 
Ball 5 - A single towards point this time.
 
Ball 4 - He hits it towards Ngidi but no run.
 
Ball 3 - Gill with a block towards the bowler.
 
Ball 2 - He gets a single towards square.
 
Ball 1 - Sai gets FOUR again towards cover.

7:35 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026:GT 11/0 after the first over!

Mukesh begins the attack for DC
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Sai with a single
 
Ball 4 - He rotates the strike with a single.
 
Ball 3 - Gill too gets off the mark with a FOUR towards point.
 
Ball 2 - He cuts it towards third man for a single this time.
 
Ball 1 - Sai gets off the mark with a FOUR towards square.

7:09 PM

DC vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

7:01 PM

DC vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Axar Patel wins the toss!

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.

6:42 PM

DC vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Head-to-Head stats in Delhi!

As far as the head-to-head stats in Delhi ar concerned, Gujarat have the edge for now, winning 2 out of the 3 encounters against Delhi while Delhi just have a solitary win against GT at home.

6:29 PM

DC vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than half an hur away from the toss to take place in Delhi now with fans getting ready for another exciting clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

6:17 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC still a work in progress?

Delhi Capitals still have some issues to resolve, as seasoned players like KL Rahul and Nitish Rana are yet to find form this season. Additionally, the team continues to feel the impact of missing their star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

6:05 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Gill return set to boost squad!

The Titans will be boosted by the comeback of their captain Shubman Gill, who has recovered from back spasms that kept him out of their last game and is now back in the playing squad.

5:54 PM

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT struggling at the moment!

Gujarat Titans have had a shaky start to the tournament, enduring back-to-back losses. They were dominated by Punjab Kings in their opening game and then narrowly missed out in a thrilling chase against Rajasthan Royals, falling short of the target by just two runs in the final two balls at their home venue in Ahmedabad.
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Topics :Delhi CapitalsGujarat TitansIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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