DC vs MI LIVE HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rizvi's 90 steers Delhi to 6-wicket win against Mumbai at home
Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya as MI skipper today with the all-rounder out due to illness.
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Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya as MI skipper today with the all-rounder out due to illness.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueCricket NewsDelhi CapitalsMumbai Indians
First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST