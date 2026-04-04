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DC vs MI LIVE HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rizvi's 90 steers Delhi to 6-wicket win against Mumbai at home

Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya as MI skipper today with the all-rounder out due to illness.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
DC vs MI IPL 2026
DC vs MI IPL 2026

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 7:23 PM IST
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7:02 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC remain unbeaten!

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets as Sameer Rizvi's 90 runs help them get their 2nd consecutive win this season. Their first one at home too. MI leave Delhi with 1 win in 2 games now.

6:57 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 11 off 18 balls!

Score after over: 152-4
Runs this over: 3
Batsmen: David Miller 11 (14), Tristan Stubbs 1 (1)
Bowler: Corbin Bosch 3-0-35-1
 
16.1: 2 runs – Rizvi pulls a very full delivery through midwicket.
16.2: WICKET – Sameer Rizvi out, caught by Tilak Varma at long-off. Rizvi departs after a brilliant 90 off 51 balls (7 fours, 7 sixes). Big ovation from the crowd.
16.3: 1 run – Stubbs plays his first run, easing the ball towards long-off.
16.4: No run – full on the pads, Miller flicks, deflected by Ryan Rickelton.
16.5: No run – overpitched outside off, Miller drives to extra cover.

6:54 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rizvi misses out on hundred!

Bosch gets the big wicket of Sameer Rizvi as he is dismissed on 90 runs, missing out on his 100.

6:50 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 14 off 24 balls!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 88 (49), David Miller 11 (11)
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-21-0
 
15.1: 1 run – Rizvi dabs a slower short-of-length delivery to the left of short third man; Miller pushes for a single.
15.2: 4 runs – Miller drives a length ball outside off through the covers for his first boundary.
15.3: No run – slower ball, Miller presses forward but doesn’t get runs.
15.4: Wide – low full toss, down leg, called wide.
15.4: 4 runs – Miller flicks a full toss on leg through mid-wicket for another boundary.
15.5: No run – slower full-length ball, blocked into the leg side.
15.6: No run – dot ball, pushed defensively by Miller.

6:44 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 25 off 30 balls!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 87 (48), David Miller 2 (6)
Bowler: Shardul Thakur 2-0-33-0
 
14.1: 4 runs – Rizvi plays a slow, short, wide delivery over backward point.
14.2: 1 run – Rizvi flicks a slower short ball off his body to fine leg.
14.3: 1 run – Miller pushes an off-speed length ball to cover.
14.4: 4 runs – Rizvi punishes an overpitched delivery, drives it left of mid-off.
14.5: Wide – too wide outside off, left alone.
14.5: No run – short slower ball, Rizvi misses a glide to third man.
14.6: 6 runs – Rizvi smashes a big six.

6:33 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 55 off 42 balls!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 59(37), David Miller 1(5)
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-10-0
Runs in over: 1
 
Rizvi, no run – slower ball outside off, faint edge to keeper.
Rizvi, no run – good length, dabbed to short third man.
Rizvi, 1 run – full and angling in, inside edge to pad, shy at stumps missed.
Miller, no run – slower ball, pulls early, misses.
Miller, no run – short of length outside off, guided to backward point.

6:27 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: 2nd consecutive fifty for Rizvi!

Sameer Rizvi has continued his purple patch with a 31-ball fifty on the night for DC. He is orchestrating the chase for Delhi now. DC 107/3 within 12 overs with the hosts needing 56 off 48 balls now.

6:24 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rizvi hitting big!

DC 93/3 after 11 overs
Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 45 (29), David Miller 0 (1)
Bowler: Corbin Bosch 2-0-32-0
 
10.1: 0 run – Rizvi cuts a width outside off, finds backward point.
10.2: FOUR – Rizvi picks a pitched-up delivery outside off, walks across and drives it over mid-off.
10.3: FOUR – Short delivery, Rizvi crouches and flicks it smartly over the keeper’s head.
10.4: 0 run – Rizvi tries to pull but misses, under-edge beaten.
10.5: SIX – Rizvi smashes a width over deep backward point with quick hands.
10.6: SIX – Another massive shot, this time straight over mid-off, 135.9 kph.

6:20 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 73/3 at the halfway stage!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 25 (23), David Miller 0 (1)
Bowler: Mitchell Santner 3-0-22-1
 
9.1: FOUR – Sameer Rizvi cuts a short, wide delivery past point for four.
9.2: 1 run – Sameer Rizvi drives a flighted ball outside off to long-off for a single.
9.3: 1 run – Pathum Nissanka sweeps a slower, wide ball, just ahead of deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4: 1 run – Sameer Rizvi works a toss-up on middle through mid-wicket.
9.5: WICKET – Pathum Nissanka c Mayank Markande b Mitchell Santner for 44 (30) [4s-6s 1]. Top-edge on the pull, Markande slides to take a fine catch.
9.6: 0 run – David Miller defends a tossed-up delivery outside off.

6:18 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Santner breaks the partnership!

Santner breaks the 66-run partnership as Nissanka makes way on 44 after a good knock for DC. DC 73/3 within 10 overs

6:09 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 54/2 after 8 overs!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 10 (16), Pathum Nissanka 41 (26)
Bowler: Mayank Markande 1-0-6-0
 
Over Summary (7.1 – 7.6):
 
7.1 Mayank Markande to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run – the wrong 'un spins into the pads and is flicked behind square on the on-side.
7.2 Mayank Markande to Sameer Rizvi, wide – loopy delivery down leg called as a wide.
7.3 Mayank Markande to Sameer Rizvi, no run – mistimed drive to cover off a wide delivery outside off.
7.4 Mayank Markande to Sameer Rizvi, 1 run – punched down to long-off for a single.
7.5 Mayank Markande to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run – wrong 'un spun into the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 Mayank Markande to Sameer Rizvi, 1 run – Rizvi comes down the pitch, inside edge rolls behind square on the on-side for a run.

6:00 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 42/2 after the powerplay!

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka 38 (23), Sameer Rizvi 3 (7)
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 2-0-9-0
 
5.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Pathum Nissanka, no run, slower short ball outside off, Nissanka tries to pull but misses, ball rolls to off-side.
5.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, slower delivery outside off, Nissanka pushes past square leg for a single.
5.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Sameer Rizvi, no run, slower ball outside off, Rizvi early into the push, ball rolls back to bowler.
5.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Sameer Rizvi, 1 run, full on off, Rizvi drives in front of mid-off for a single.
5.5 – Jasprit Bumrah to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, fuller outside off, Nissanka drives to the left of mid-off.
5.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Sameer Rizvi, no run.

5:55 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 39/2 after 5 overs!

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka 36 (20), Sameer Rizvi 2 (4)
Bowler: Shardul Thakur 1-0-16-0
 
4.1 – Shardul Thakur to Sameer Rizvi, 1 run, short of a good length at stumps, Rizvi walks down and dabs it to off-side.
4.2 – Shardul Thakur to Pathum Nissanka, SIX, massive, fraction short, Nissanka swivels and pulls it over deep square leg.
4.3 – Shardul Thakur to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, full outside off, drives back over the bowler’s head, one bounce over the ropes.
4.4 – Shardul Thakur to Pathum Nissanka, no run, slower bouncer, Nissanka pulls and misses, ball bounces through to keeper.
4.5 – Shardul Thakur to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, smashed off full outside off, drives over mid-off, one bounce over the ropes.
4.6 – Shardul Thakur to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, nudged to the off-side.

5:50 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 23/2 after 4 overs!

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka 21 (15), Sameer Rizvi 1 (3)
Bowler: Mitchell Santner 1-0-10-0
 
3.1 – Mitchell Santner to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, Nissanka drives past cover for a boundary.
3.2 – Mitchell Santner to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, reverse sweep wide of point, another boundary.
3.3 – Mitchell Santner to Pathum Nissanka, no run, slower delivery outside off, wild hack with no timing, ball drops at his feet.
3.4 – Mitchell Santner to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, miscued sweep, under-edge drags past mid-wicket.
3.5 – Mitchell Santner to Sameer Rizvi, 1 run, flighted delivery outside off, punched to long-off.
3.6 – Mitchell Santner to Pathum Nissanka, no run, very full outside off, jabs back at the bowler.

5:48 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI 13/2 after 3 overs!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 0 (2), Pathum Nissanka 12 (10)
Bowler: Deepak Chahar 2-0-7-1
 
2.1 – Deepak Chahar to Pathum Nissanka, no run, fuller length outside off, driven hard straight to mid-off.
2.2 – Deepak Chahar to Pathum Nissanka, no run, yorker length on leg stump, Nissanka watches and squeezes it to the off-side.
2.3 – Deepak Chahar to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, short and down leg, Nissanka swivels and pulls it to the ropes.
2.4 – Deepak Chahar to Pathum Nissanka, no run, back of a length on off, smashed hard back at the bowler, Chahar fails to hold the chance.
2.5 – Deepak Chahar to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, full ball, Nissanka backs away and chips it over the bowler’s head for a quick single.
2.6 – Deepak Chahar to Sameer Rizvi, no run, good length at the stumps, driven straight to mid-on; ball rolls to ropes but over had ended, considered dead.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueCricket NewsDelhi CapitalsMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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