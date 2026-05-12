Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Cummins wins the toss for Hyderabad, opts to bowl first
Live New Update

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Cummins wins the toss for Hyderabad, opts to bowl first

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GT and SRH will have the chance to claim the top spot on the points table if they walk away with two full points today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 GT vs SRH live scorecard
IPL 2026 GT vs SRH live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 7:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

7:39 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans 15 for 0 after 2 overs

Nitish Kumar Reddy comes in the attack for SRH

Ball 6: Shubman Gill guides it to deep backward point for a single.
 
Ball 5: FOUR! Shubman Gill cuts it square of the wicket for a boundary.
 
Ball 4: DROPPED! Nitish Kumar Reddy fails to hold onto a return catch off Shubman Gill’s straight drive.
 
Ball 3: Very full outside off, and Sai Sudharsan gets a thick inside edge towards backward square leg for one.
 
Ball 2: Full on leg stump with some shape away, and Sai Sudharsan chips it towards mid-on.
 
Ball 1: FOUR! Sai Sudharsan drives the overpitched delivery beautifully through the covers.

7:34 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans 5 for 0 after 1 over

Pat Cummins opens the attack for SRH

Ball 6: Hard length from Pat Cummins, and Shubman Gill nudges it into the leg side.
 
Ball 5: Length ball on middle, and Shubman Gill clips it straight to mid-wicket.
 
Ball 4: Good length on middle, and Sai Sudharsan tucks it to deep backward square leg for a single.
 
Ball 3: Overpitched on middle, and Sai Sudharsan clips it through mid-wicket for two runs.
 
Ball 2: Length delivery on middle, and Sai Sudharsan works it to deep backward square leg before coming back for two.
 
Ball 1: Full on middle with slight movement away, and Sai Sudharsan pushes it back to the bowler.

7:28 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Match underway

GT openers, along with SRH players, are out in the middle as the match is now underway.

7:15 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Impact players for both teams

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey
  • Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips

7:05 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

7:04 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT playing 11

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

7:01 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH win the toss

SRH win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:59 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss underway

GT skipper Shubman Gill and SRH skipper Pat Cummins are out in the middle with team sheets as the toss for IPL 2026 match 56 is now underway.

6:50 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be a good batting surface with even bounce and solid carry, allowing batters to play their shots freely once set. High scores could once again be on the cards at the venue. Pacers may get some early assistance with seam movement and extra bounce under lights, especially in the powerplay. Bowlers hitting hard lengths consistently could enjoy success initially. As the game progresses, the surface may slow slightly, bringing spinners and bowlers using variations into the contest during the middle overs.

6:40 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT vs SRH head-to-head

GT vs SRH head-to-head in IPL
  • Total matches played: 7
  • SRH won: 1
  • GT won: 5
  • No result: 1

6:30 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss timing

The toss for IPL 2026 match 56 between GT and SRH will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:20 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH playoff scenario

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently second on the table with 14 points and are also close to securing a playoff berth. A win against Gujarat Titans would take them to the top of the standings and strengthen their chances of finishing in the top four.
 
Even if SRH lose to Gujarat, their campaign will still remain alive as one more win from the remaining matches should be enough to qualify. However, a defeat would keep the playoff race open for other teams.

6:11 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT playoff scenario

Gujarat Titans are currently third on the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points from 11 matches and remain in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. If they win all their remaining games, they can finish on 20 points, which should guarantee qualification and could also secure a top-two finish.
 
Even if Gujarat lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad, they can still finish in the top two by winning their final two matches. However, if they fail to win those games as well, they could come under pressure and risk missing out on the playoffs.

6:00 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Updated points table

Team P W L NR Pts NRR
RCB 11 7 4 0 14 1.103
SRH 11 7 4 0 14 0.737
GT 11 7 4 0 14 0.228
PBKS 11 6 4 1 13 0.428
CSK 11 6 5 0 12 0.185
RR 11 6 5 0 12 0.082
DC 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993
KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
MI (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585
LSG (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907 

5:50 PM

GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH probable playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
 
Impact players: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansSunrisers HyderabadCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News