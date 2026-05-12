GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Cummins wins the toss for Hyderabad, opts to bowl first
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GT and SRH will have the chance to claim the top spot on the points table if they walk away with two full points today
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IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GT and SRH will have the chance to claim the top spot on the points table if they walk away with two full points today
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|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|RCB
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.103
|SRH
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.737
|GT
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.228
|PBKS
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|CSK
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|RR
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|DC
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|KKR
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|MI (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|LSG (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansSunrisers HyderabadCricket NewsT20 cricket
First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:30 PM IST