Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs RR HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RR edge out last ball thriller vs GT, beat them by 6 runs
Live New Update

GT vs RR HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RR edge out last ball thriller vs GT, beat them by 6 runs

Tushar Deshpande successfully defended 11 runs in his last over to hand RR their 2nd consecutive win of the season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RR beat GT by 6 runs in Ahmedabad
RR beat GT by 6 runs in Ahmedabad

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

11:24 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR win the last ball thriller!!

Rajasthan Royals have won the last ball thriller, beating Gujarat Titans by 6 runs on the night in Ahmedabad. An incredible nail biter witnessed by the fans as RR get their 2nd consecutive win of the season

11:23 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rashid Khan caught out!

Rashid Khan is caught out by Archer as Tushar Deshpande gets a big wicket on the penultimate delivery. 7 to win off 1 now. 6 for the super over!!

11:18 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT need 11 off 6 balls!

Gujarat need 11 runs off the last over now with Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada in the middle. Rabada will be on strike for the last over now after the single on the last ball.

11:10 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT need 15 off 12 balls!

Sharma continues the attack for GT
 
Ball 6 – SINGLE! Rashid Khan nudges it to cover for a quick run.
 
Ball 5 – TWO RUNS! Rashid flicks a low full toss on the pads backward of square leg and races for the second; Jadeja fields but the throw is not close.
 
Ball 4 – SINGLE! Rabada slices a low full toss outside off to sweeper cover; the ball bounces.
 
Ball 3 – SIX! Rabada goes big! Slower ball outside off, Rabada bends back and smokes it straight down the ground, landing just in front of the sightscreen.
 
Ball 2 – SINGLE! Rashid guides a length delivery near off through backward point.
 
Ball 1 – FOUR! Rashid opens with a boundary to start the over.

11:05 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT need 30 off 18 balls!

Bishnoi continues the attack for LSG
 
Ball 6 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada drives straight down the ground.
 
Ball 5 – Dot ball, quicker delivery rushes Rabada; he stabs it to point.
 
Ball 4 – Dot ball, a wrong ‘un skids across, Rabada pokes and is beaten on the outside edge.
 
Ball 3 – SINGLE! Rashid Khan defends to the off-side; Rabada calls him through for a quick run.
 
Ball 2 – FOUR! Rashid Khan opens the bat face and guides a short leg-break behind square on the off-side.
 
Ball 1 – SINGLE! Rabada hangs back to a googly around off and works it to long-on.

10:57 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Shahrukh run-out by Jadeja!

Bishnoi continues the attack for LSG
 
Ball 6 – Dot ball, Rabada stays at the crease defending a googly around off.
 
Ball 5 – Rashid Khan is run out by Shahrukh Khan! 2 runs completed. A risky call on the third run goes against them.
 
Ball 4 – FOUR! Rashid Khan gets an inside-edge that flies over the stumps, umpire signals four runs.
 
Ball 3 – Rahul Tewatia smashes a SIX over deep backward point with a reverse sweep.
 
Ball 2 – WICKET! Rahul Tewatia caught by Dhruv Jurel. Bishnoi claims his fourth wicket, turning the game around.
 
Ball 1 – FOUR! Start of the over with a clean shot from Tewatia.

10:50 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bishnoi bags a 4-fer!

Ravi Bishnoi is the main man for Rajasthan right now as he picks his 4th wicket, taking out lethal finisher Rahul Tewatia out of the game. GT 155/6 now.

10:47 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Jos Buttler gone!

Another big wicket for GT as Jos Buttler departs in his twenties. GT in trouble with 5 wickets down now. GT 145/5 after 14 overs!

10:38 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bishnoi gets 2 in 1 over!

Washington Sundar makes way as well after a boundary as RR get their 4th wicket now. 3 for Bishnoi now!

10:36 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bishnoi strikes again!

Ravi Bishnoi coming in handy again as he takes another big wicket of Glenn Phillips on just 3 runs. GT lose 3rd wicket quickly. GT 127/3 now

10:28 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bishnoi strikes!

Ravi Bishnoi gets his first wicket of the night as Sai Sudharshan mishits and is caught at deep square. He departs on 73 off 44 as GT lose their 2nd wicket.

10:25 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 103/1 at the halfway stage!

Nandre Burger continues the attack for LSG
 
Ball 6 – Sai Sudharsan guides a FOUR over Dhruv Jurel at short fine leg, cheeky shot!
Ball 5 – Jos Buttler takes a single, pulling it behind square.
Ball 4 – Dot ball, Buttler defends short of length outside off.
Ball 3 – Jos Buttler caresses a FOUR wide of mid-off, full length back and across.
Ball 2 – Sai Sudharsan takes a single, mistiming a short slower ball wide of off stump.
Ball 1 – Leg bye taken by Jos Buttler off short of length on leg stump, ball rolls behind square.

10:15 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 78/1 after 8 overs!

Riyan Parag continues the attack
 
Ball 6 – Kumar Kushagra is out! Caught by Shimron Hetmyer.
Ball 5 – Single taken by Sai Sudharsan to mid-wicket.
Ball 4 – Sai clears the ropes! SIX over mid-wicket.
Ball 3 – Dot ball, sweep played by Sai but hits the pad (possibly inside edge).
Ball 2 – Dot ball, Sai defends but gets an inside edge to the on-side.
Ball 1 – FOUR! Sai drives through cover off a full delivery.

10:10 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: 50 for Sai Sudharshan!

Sai Sudharshan gets his fifty for GT in 33 deliveries as he anchors the knock perfectly for the hosts tonight.

10:05 PM

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 60/0 after the powerplay!

Sandeep Sharma continues the attack for LSG
 
Ball 6 – Dot ball, yorker tails down the leg-side, KK misses the glance, ball rolls past the keeper.
Ball 5 – Dot ball, short delivery on the stumps, KK attempts a ramp but misses.
Ball 4 – FOUR! KK lofts a slower delivery straight past the long-on fielder.
Ball 3 – Single by Sai flicked to deep square leg.
Ball 2 – FOUR! Low full toss, Sai flicks through mid-wicket.
Ball 1 – Two runs! Low full toss, sliced hard, fielder slows it down in the deep.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News