GT vs RR HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RR edge out last ball thriller vs GT, beat them by 6 runs
Tushar Deshpande successfully defended 11 runs in his last over to hand RR their 2nd consecutive win of the season.
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Tushar Deshpande successfully defended 11 runs in his last over to hand RR their 2nd consecutive win of the season.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRajasthan Royals
First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 5:52 PM IST