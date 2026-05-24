KKR vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Kolkata look to secure late playoff entry; toss at 7 PM

In the final league-stage game of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.

The importance of the game depends on the result of the earlier match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). If RR beat MI, they will become the fourth team in the playoffs, making the KKR vs DC game a dead rubber.

However, if MI manage to get one over RR, KKR will have the chance to finish in the top four, provided they beat DC by 77 runs or chase down the target in 12.1 overs.

DC, on the other hand, will be playing for pride as they were eliminated on Saturday after Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR seek strong finish despite late setback

Kolkata Knight Riders may be out of realistic playoff contention, but they still have plenty to play for in their final league-stage match. Their campaign was heavily disrupted early by injuries and unavailability in the bowling department, forcing frequent changes.

Despite that, KKR showed resilience by winning six of their last seven matches to stay alive late in the tournament. However, they will miss leading run-scorer Angkrish Raghuvanshi, while Varun Chakravarthy’s fitness remains a concern because of a foot injury. With playoff hopes gone, KKR will now focus on ending the season strongly and giving home fans a winning finish.

Rahul remains key as DC search for positives

Delhi Capitals head into their final game with playoff hopes already over, leaving them to play purely for pride. Their season has been inconsistent, with KL Rahul carrying much of the batting responsibility. Rahul has been their standout performer, scoring heavily at a strong strike rate, while support from David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Pathum Nissanka remains crucial.

Bowling inconsistency has hurt DC throughout the campaign, especially from their Indian pace attack and spin department led by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. However, consecutive wins have given Delhi momentum, and they will aim to finish the season positively with another strong all-round display.

IPL 2026: KKR vs DC playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey

Impact players: Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rovman Powell and Matheesha Pathirana

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Impact players: Abhishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Rehan Ahmed and Auqib Nabi Dar

KKR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and DC skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7 PM IST.

KKR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

KKR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 here