KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wins the toss for Gujarat, opts to bowl first
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: If GT manage to complete the season double over KKR, they will become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs
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IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: If GT manage to complete the season double over KKR, they will become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs
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|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|1.053
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|0.551
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|0.331
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|0.355
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|0.082
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|0.027
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.993
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|-0.198
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-0.504
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-0.701
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueCricket NewsGujarat TitansKolkata Knight Riders
First Published: May 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST