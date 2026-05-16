Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wins the toss for Gujarat, opts to bowl first
Live New Update

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wins the toss for Gujarat, opts to bowl first

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: If GT manage to complete the season double over KKR, they will become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT live scorecard
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 7:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

7:34 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders 5 for 0 after 1 over

Md Siraj opens the attack for GT

Ball 6: Fuller-than-a-length delivery from Mohammed Siraj, and Finn Allen picks up two runs as Siraj is left with his hands on his head.
 
Ball 5: Short of a good length outside off, and Ajinkya Rahane opens the bat face to steer it to deep backward point for one.
 
Ball 4: Pitched-up delivery, and Ajinkya Rahane leans forward before push-driving it to cover.
 
Ball 3: Full ball shaping away outside off, and Ajinkya Rahane shoulders arms.
 
Ball 2: Another delivery drifting onto the pads, and Finn Allen clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 1: Length ball on the pads, and Ajinkya Rahane works it through backward square leg to get off the mark.

7:27 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Match underway

KKR openers, along with GT players, are out in the middle as the match is now underway.

7:15 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Impact players of both teams

  • KKR Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana
  • GT Impact players: Tewatia, Phillips, Rawat, Prasidh and Kushagra

7:07 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey

7:07 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

7:01 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT win the toss

GT win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:59 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss underway

KKR's skipper Ajinkya Rahane and GT's skipper Shubman Gill are out in the middle with team sheets as the toss is now underway.

6:51 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pitch report

The Eden Gardens surface looks well-prepared despite recent rain in Kolkata, with a good grass covering expected to help seamers early on. Cooler conditions and breeze around the ground could provide swing and seam movement with the new ball. However, the wicket should also offer consistent bounce, allowing batters to play their shots freely once settled. The square boundaries are short at 63 and 64 metres, while the straight boundary is 73 metres, making it a high-scoring venue. A total around 180-190 should be competitive, though scores above 200 are possible. Teams winning the toss are likely to prefer chasing here.

6:41 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR vs GT head-to-head

KKR vs GT head-to-head in IPL
  • Total matches played: 6
  • GT won: 4
  • KKR won: 1
  • No result: 1

6:31 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss timing

The toss for IPl 2026 match 60 between KKR and GT will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:21 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders playoff qualification scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders are hanging by a thread in the IPL 2026 playoff race and can no longer afford any slip-ups. KKR are currently eighth on the table with only nine points from 12 matches, meaning even two wins from their remaining games will take them to a maximum of 15 points. However, that alone may not be enough to secure a qualification. KKR also need Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings to lose all their remaining matches, while Rajasthan Royals must lose at least two more games. A defeat against the Gujarat Titans could almost end their campaign if PBKS, CSK or RR win their next match or the Delhi Capitals win out.

6:10 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans playoff qualification scenario

Gujarat Titans are on the verge of becoming the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The Titans currently occupy the second spot on the points table with 16 points from 12 matches and have already gone past the maximum possible tally of Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. A victory against KKR on Saturday will take GT to 18 points, which would also move them beyond the reach of Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, officially sealing a playoff berth. Even if they lose today, GT can still qualify directly by beating Chennai Super Kings in their final league game.

6:02 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Points table

Team Matches Wins Losses Ties No Result Points NRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 0 16 1.053
Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.551
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.331
Punjab Kings 12 6 5 0 1 13 0.355
Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.082
Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.027
Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.993
Kolkata Knight Riders 11 4 6 0 1 9 -0.198
Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.504
Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.701

5:50 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT probable playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips

5:40 PM

KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR probable playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
 
Impact players: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueCricket NewsGujarat TitansKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: May 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News