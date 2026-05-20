KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: KKR on top with quick wickets; Rohit Sharma departs on 15

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in Match No. 65 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens tonight, in what promises to be a crucial clash for the home side’s playoff ambitions. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and decided to field first on the night. KKR remain mathematically alive in the race for the top four and know that a convincing victory against Mumbai could significantly boost their chances of qualification.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata-based franchise will aim to deliver under pressure and avoid any slip-ups at this decisive stage of the tournament. With one more league fixture still to come after this encounter, KKR will be eyeing momentum as they push for a late surge into the playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians enter the contest with no pressure of qualification after already being knocked out of the playoff race. However, the five-time champions still have an opportunity to finish their campaign strongly and disrupt the plans of teams fighting for qualification. Hardik Pandya is expected to return to lead the side, which could result in a few tactical and personnel changes in the MI playing XI for this encounter at Eden Gardens

IPL 2026: KKR vs MI probable Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raghu, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa

KKR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

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Check all the live updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 here.