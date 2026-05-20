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KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: KKR on top with quick wickets; Rohit Sharma departs on 15

KKR remain mathematically alive in the race for the top four and know that a convincing victory against Mumbai could significantly boost their chances of qualification.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
KKR vs MI IPL 2026
KKR vs MI IPL 2026

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:59 PM IST
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7:59 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI 34/3 after 5 overs!

Green continues the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - Surya ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5 - He takes a single towards point.
 
Ball 4 - Tilak blocks the next ball towards the bowler.
 
Ball 3 - A single towards point this time.
 
Ball 2 - He gets another boundary towards backward sq. leg.
 
Ball 1 - Surya gets FOUR down the ground.

7:53 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rohit caught out!

Dubey gets his first wicket as Green catches to dismiss the 'Hitman' on 15 runs

7:46 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Green strikes again!

 
Green into the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - Shout for caught behind. Umpire says no as KKR take the review. Naman goes out for a duck.
 
Ball 5 - He misses the ball again outside off stump
 
Ball 4 - Naman Dhir comes in and plays and misses the ball outside off stump.
 
Ball 3 - Rickelton hits it straight in the air and is caught by Pandey on 6.
 
Ball 2 - He gets an inside edge and runs for a single.
 
Ball 1 - Rohit pulls a for a SIX over backward sq. leg.

7:42 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Green strikes!

Green gets the breakthrough for KKR as Rickelton is caught out by Manish Pandey on 6 runs. MI 16/1 within 3 overs

7:39 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI 10/0 after 2 overs!

Dubey into the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a dot ball 
 
Ball 5 - Rohit blocks the yorker length delivery.
 
Ball 4 - A wide ball is followed by a single by Rickelton 
 
Ball 3 - A single towards point this time.
 
Ball 2 - He is hit near the abdomen. No run 
 
Ball 1 - Rohit blocks the first ball towards the bowler.

7:33 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI 6/0 after 1 over!

Anukul begins the attack for KKR
 
Ball 6 - The opener ends the over with a dot ball. 
 
Ball 5 - A hit towards mid on but no run
 
Ball 4 - He hits it towards third man but no run.
 
Ball 3 - Rickelton gets FOUR towards cover.
 
Ball 2 - Rohit gets off the mark with a single as well towards backward sq. leg
 
Ball 1 - Rickelton gets off the mark with a single.

7:20 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball as MI look to post a healthy total on the night.

7:15 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey
 
Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raghu, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa

7:01 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss!

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and decided to field first on the night.

6:45 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15  minutes away from the toss to take place in Kolkata tonight as the fans make their way into the stands in pockets.

6:16 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!

Mumbai Indians have enjoyed complete dominance over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history, winning 25 of the 36 meetings between the two sides. KKR, meanwhile, have managed just 11 victories against the five-time champions. Over the years, MI have consistently troubled Kolkata in crucial encounters, making this one of the most one-sided rivalries in the tournament. However, KKR will hope to improve that record and keep their playoff hopes alive in this important clash at Eden Gardens.

6:05 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect from the pitch tonight?

Players are expected to battle tough conditions in this mid-week clash, with humid weather and sparse crowd pockets likely at Eden Gardens. The pitch is expected to be the same strip that was used during the KKR vs RR encounter earlier this season, where Varun Chakaravarthy starred with figures of 3/14 on a dry surface to help Kolkata Knight Riders end their losing run.

Positioned towards one side of the square, the wicket also creates uneven boundary dimensions, with nearly a 12-metre difference between the two sides. Conditions in Kolkata remain extremely hot and sticky, with temperatures expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius at the start of the match.

5:55 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Hardik-Surya set to return for MI!

Mumbai Indians head into the match without the pressure of playoff qualification after already being eliminated from the tournament. However, the five-time champions still have the chance to end their season on a positive note while also denting the qualification hopes of teams still in contention. Hardik Pandya is likely to return as captain for the clash at Eden Gardens, and his comeback could bring a few tactical tweaks and changes to the MI playing combination.

5:45 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Can KKR hold their nerve?

Captained by Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to hold their nerve and produce a strong performance in this crucial phase of the competition. With another league-stage match remaining after this clash, KKR will be hoping to build momentum and keep their playoff ambitions alive with a late push toward the top four.

5:35 PM

KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Do-or-die clash for KKR tonight!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Kolkata tonight. With KKR one defeat away from elimination from the playoffs race, it is a must win clash for the hosts on the night. Toss at 7 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in Match No. 65 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens tonight, in what promises to be a crucial clash for the home side’s playoff ambitions. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and decided to field first on the night.  KKR remain mathematically alive in the race for the top four and know that a convincing victory against Mumbai could significantly boost their chances of qualification. 
 
Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata-based franchise will aim to deliver under pressure and avoid any slip-ups at this decisive stage of the tournament. With one more league fixture still to come after this encounter, KKR will be eyeing momentum as they push for a late surge into the playoffs.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians enter the contest with no pressure of qualification after already being knocked out of the playoff race. However, the five-time champions still have an opportunity to finish their campaign strongly and disrupt the plans of teams fighting for qualification. Hardik Pandya is expected to return to lead the side, which could result in a few tactical and personnel changes in the MI playing XI for this encounter at Eden Gardens 
 
IPL 2026: KKR vs MI probable Playing 11
 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey
 
Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raghu, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa
 
KKR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
KKR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 here.

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indians

First Published: May 20 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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