KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: All eyes on Kolkata weather; toss at 7 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today, with PBKS aiming to win their third straight game and get back to the top of the points table, while KKR will be looking to finally secure their first points of the season.

However, persistent rain threats could play a decisive role in today’s contest. With KKR still searching for their first win of the season, weather concerns have only added to their early struggles.

Rain Looms Large Over Eden Gardens

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a strong likelihood of rain disrupting the match. A low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing through North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh, has triggered unstable conditions. The region is also expected to witness Kalbaishakhi storms, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds forecast through the week.

The scheduled practice sessions for both teams were cancelled after a heavy downpour on Sunday, leaving the Eden Gardens outfield under covers with visible wet patches.

KKR seek turnaround, PBKS aim consistency

KKR, who are yet to open their account this season, will be desperate for a win to kickstart their campaign. However, another rain-hit fixture — especially with a similar forecast for their upcoming clash against Lucknow Super Giants — could derail their momentum further.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to build consistency after showing promise in patches. Interestingly, the corresponding fixture between these two sides last season was also washed out, with PBKS posting 201/4 before rain halted play with KKR at 7/0.

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player: Blessing Muzarabani

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.