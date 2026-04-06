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KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: All eyes on Kolkata weather; toss at 7 PM

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PBKS will be looking to get back at the top of the points table with a win over struggling KKR today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS live scorecard
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today, with PBKS aiming to win their third straight game and get back to the top of the points table, while KKR will be looking to finally secure their first points of the season.
 
However, persistent rain threats could play a decisive role in today’s contest. With KKR still searching for their first win of the season, weather concerns have only added to their early struggles.

Rain Looms Large Over Eden Gardens

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a strong likelihood of rain disrupting the match. A low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing through North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh, has triggered unstable conditions. The region is also expected to witness Kalbaishakhi storms, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds forecast through the week.
 
The scheduled practice sessions for both teams were cancelled after a heavy downpour on Sunday, leaving the Eden Gardens outfield under covers with visible wet patches.

KKR seek turnaround, PBKS aim consistency

KKR, who are yet to open their account this season, will be desperate for a win to kickstart their campaign. However, another rain-hit fixture — especially with a similar forecast for their upcoming clash against Lucknow Super Giants — could derail their momentum further.
 
Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to build consistency after showing promise in patches. Interestingly, the corresponding fixture between these two sides last season was also washed out, with PBKS posting 201/4 before rain halted play with KKR at 7/0.

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.
 
Impact Player: Blessing Muzarabani
 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh
 
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026 here 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

6:40 PM

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Purple cap leaderboard

Player Team Matches Innings Wickets Best Bowling 4W 5W
Ravi Bishnoi Rajasthan Royals 2 2 5 4/41 1 0
V Vyshak Punjab Kings 2 2 5 3/34 0 0
Josh Duffy Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 5 3/22 0 0
Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings 3 3 5 2/27 0 0
T Natarajan Delhi Capitals 2 2 4 3/29 0 0
Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 2 2 4 2/20 0 0
Harsh Dubey Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 3 4 2/18 0 0
Lungi Ngidi Delhi Capitals 2 2 4 3/27 0 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 4 3/41 0 0
Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 2 2 4 3/29 0 0

6:30 PM

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for IPL 2026 match 12 between KKR and PBKS will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

6:20 PM

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Orange cap leaderboard

Player Team Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 100s 50s
Sameer Rizvi Delhi Capitals 2 2 160 90 0 2
Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 3 145 62 0 2
Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 2 2 113 78 0 1
Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 111 61 0 2
Cooper Connolly Punjab Kings 2 2 108 72* 0 1
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 103 52 0 2
Shahrukh Khan Chennai Super Kings 3 3 99 50 0 1
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 97 69* 0 1
Nitish Kumar Reddy Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 3 96 56 0 1
Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 3 95 80 0 1

6:10 PM

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain to affect today's match?

Rain threat looms over the match as the India Meteorological Department warns of likely disruptions due to a low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur via North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh. Unstable weather, including Kalbaishakhi storms with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is expected throughout the week.
 
Heavy rain on Sunday has already impacted preparations, with both teams’ practice sessions cancelled and the Eden Gardens outfield left damp with visible wet patches.

6:00 PM

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 4 +2.501
2 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 0 4 +2.233
3 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 +1.170
4 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 0 4 +0.637
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275
6 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 2 -0.206
7 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542
8 Gujarat Titans 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424
9 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 0 2 0 0 -1.964
10 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

5:51 PM

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS probable playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh
 
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

5:43 PM

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KKR probable playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.
 
Impact Player: Blessing Muzarabani
 

5:30 PM

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 12 between KKR and PBKS at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR are looking to win their first match of the season, while PBKS are looking to complete the hat-trick of wins. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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Topics :Kolkata Knight RidersIndian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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