LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Akash Singh wreaks havoc; CSK 69/3 after 9 overs
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: If CSK manage to complete the season double over LSG, they will enter the top four of the points table for the first time since IPL 2024
Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
WebinarsNew
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: If CSK manage to complete the season double over LSG, they will enter the top four of the points table for the first time since IPL 2024
8:22 PM
8:19 PM
8:11 PM
8:03 PM
7:57 PM
7:52 PM
7:46 PM
7:45 PM
7:39 PM
7:28 PM
7:15 PM
7:08 PM
7:07 PM
7:01 PM
6:59 PM
6:50 PM
6:40 PM
6:30 PM
6:21 PM
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|B Kumar (RCB)
|12
|12
|22
|4/23
|16.13
|7.55
|12.81
|1
|0
|K Rabada (GT)
|12
|12
|21
|3/25
|20.04
|9.15
|13.14
|0
|0
|A Kamboj (CSK)
|11
|11
|19
|3/22
|19.21
|9.2
|12.52
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|11
|11
|16
|3/32
|20.93
|8.17
|15.37
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|12
|12
|16
|4/33
|21.37
|8.17
|15.68
|1
|0
|Kartik Tyagi (KKR)
|11
|10
|16
|3/22
|21.68
|8.89
|14.62
|0
|0
|E Malinga (SRH)
|12
|12
|16
|4/32
|25.5
|9.63
|15.87
|1
|0
|JC Archer (RR)
|11
|11
|15
|3/20
|24.33
|9.12
|16
|0
|0
|J Overton (CSK)
|10
|10
|14
|4/18
|17.78
|8.89
|12
|1
|0
|M Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|8
|8
|14
|4/28
|20.85
|10.06
|12.42
|1
|0
6:11 PM
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|H Klaasen (SRH)
|12
|12
|2
|508
|69
|50.8
|0
|5
|B Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|12
|12
|0
|501
|100
|41.75
|1
|5
|V Kohli (RCB)
|12
|12
|3
|484
|105*
|53.77
|1
|3
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|12
|12
|1
|481
|135*
|43.72
|1
|3
|KL Rahul (DC)
|12
|12
|1
|477
|152*
|43.36
|1
|3
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|11
|11
|0
|467
|86
|42.45
|0
|4
|V Sooryavanshi (RR)
|11
|11
|0
|440
|103
|40
|1
|2
|Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
|12
|11
|1
|439
|80*
|43.9
|0
|5
|CPL Connolly (PBKS)
|12
|11
|2
|436
|107*
|48.44
|1
|2
|RD Rickelton (MI)
|10
|10
|1
|430
|123*
|47.77
|1
|2
6:00 PM
|Rank
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|0.551
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|0.355
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|-0.198
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|-0.907
5:51 PM
5:40 PM
5:30 PM
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsLucknow Super GiantsCricket News
First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:30 PM IST