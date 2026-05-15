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LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Akash Singh wreaks havoc; CSK 69/3 after 9 overs

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: If CSK manage to complete the season double over LSG, they will enter the top four of the points table for the first time since IPL 2024

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK live scorecard
IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 8:23 PM IST
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8:22 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 69 for 3 after 9 overs

Shahbaz Ahmed comes in the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Shahbaz Ahmed keeps Kartik Sharma quiet with a dot ball.
 
Ball 5: SIX! Kartik Sharma rocks back quickly and smashes the short ball over backward square leg.
 
Ball 4: Kartik Sharma shuffles across, but Shahbaz Ahmed fires it quicker and keeps him to a dot.
 
Ball 3: Quicker delivery from Shahbaz Ahmed, and Kartik Sharma pushes it off the back foot to covers.
 
Ball 2: Flatter outside off, and Dewald Brevis cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
 
Ball 1: Tossed up outside off, and Kartik Sharma checks his shot before pushing it to mid-off for a single.

8:19 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 61 for 3 after 8 overs

Akash Singh continues the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Kartik Sharma pushes it towards mid-off for a single.
 
Ball 5: Back of a length on the pads, and Dewald Brevis works it to wide mid-on for one.
 
Ball 4: Good length outside off, and Dewald Brevis defends it towards mid-off.
 
Ball 4 (Wide): Slower short ball drifts well down leg, and the umpire signals wide.
 
Ball 3: SIX! Dewald Brevis stands tall and smashes the short wide delivery over deep backward point.
 
Ball 2: WICKET! Urvil Patel mistimes the pull, and Mitchell Marsh completes an easy catch in the deep.
 
Ball 1: Kartik Sharma gets a thick edge behind the stumps and sneaks a quick single.
 

 

8:11 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 51 for 2 after 7 overs

Mayank Yadav comes in the attack for LSG

Ball 6: FOUR! Urvil Patel whips it through deep mid-wicket to finish the over with a boundary.
 
Ball 6 (Wide): Short ball outside off climbs too high, and the umpire signals another wide.
 
Ball 6 (Wide): Mayank Yadav sprays it down the leg side for a wide.
 
Ball 5: Sharp short ball into the body, and Kartik Sharma top-edges the pull off the helmet towards fine leg for one.
 
Ball 4: 148kph good length delivery at the stumps, and Kartik Sharma defends it solidly.
 
Ball 3: Short ball angling into the pads, and Kartik Sharma pulls it behind square for two runs.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Full in the slot, and Kartik Sharma lofts it beautifully between extra cover and long-off.
 
Ball 1: Back of a length on middle, and Kartik Sharma stays back to defend.
 
Ball 1 (Wide): Fast full delivery down leg, and Rishabh Pant does well to collect it.

8:03 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 37 for 2 after 6 overs

Akash Singh continues the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Akash Singh ends the over with a dot ball to Urvil Patel.
 
Ball 5: Back of a length delivery nips in slightly, and Kartik Sharma punches it to backward point for a single.
 
Ball 4: Short of a length outside off, and Kartik Sharma swings hard but misses.
 
Ball 3: WICKET! Sanju Samson flicks the short ball straight to Mukul Choudhary in the deep, giving Akash Singh another breakthrough.
 
Ball 2: Extra bounce from Akash Singh as Sanju Samson flashes hard and misses outside off.
 
Ball 1: Back of a length outside off, and Sanju Samson punches it to sweeper cover for two runs.

7:57 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 34 for 1 after 5 overs

Prince Yadav comes in the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Prince Yadav finishes with a dot ball to Urvil Patel.
 
Ball 5: Short ball down leg, and Urvil Patel misses the pull shot completely.
 
Ball 4: Short outside off, and Urvil Patel mistimes the pull towards deep mid-wicket for two runs.
 
Ball 3: Tight back-of-a-length delivery on off, and Sanju Samson pushes it to point for a single.
 
Ball 2: Short outside off with some movement away, and Sanju Samson swings hard but misses.
 
Ball 1: Prince Yadav starts brilliantly as the delivery nips away late and beats Sanju Samson outside off.

7:52 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 31 for 1 after 4 overs

Akash Singh continues the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Akash Singh keeps Urvil Patel quiet with a dot ball.
 
Ball 5: WICKET! Ruturaj Gaikwad miscues the pull shot, and Nicholas Pooran takes a simple catch at mid-on.
 
Ball 4: FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad gets under the full delivery and lofts it beautifully over sweeper cover.
 
Ball 4: SIX! Ruturaj Gaikwad launches the delivery over sweeper cover for a maximum.
 
Ball 3: Back of a length on the pads, and Sanju Samson tucks it to backward square leg for one.
 
Ball 2: Akash Singh bangs it short outside leg, and Sanju Samson misses the hook as LSG lose a review for caught behind.
 
Ball 1: Full on the pads, and Ruturaj Gaikwad clips it to backward square leg for a single.

7:46 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 25 for 0 after 3 overs

Md Shami continues the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Mohammed Shami beats Sanju Samson again with a sharp back-of-a-length delivery outside off.
 
Ball 5: Short ball rising outside off, and Sanju Samson ducks away from the line.
 
Ball 4: Width on offer from Shami, and Sanju Samson slaps it square on the off-side for two runs.
 
Ball 3: Back of a length outside off, and Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it square for a single.
 
Ball 2: Full outside off, and Sanju Samson slices it to deep backward point for one.
 
Ball 1: Short of a length outside off, and Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it towards backward point for a single.

7:45 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 20 for 0 after 2 overs

Akash Singh comes in the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Back of a length outside off, and Sanju Samson stays compact in defence.
 
Ball 5: Full and angled across, and Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it to backward point for a single.
 
Ball 4: Short of a length outside off, and Sanju Samson punches it to sweeper cover for one.
 
Ball 3: Fuller on off stump with inward swing, and Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it to mid-on for a single.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Akash Singh strays down leg, and Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it fine for his first boundary.
 
Ball 1: Back of a length outside leg, and Ruturaj Gaikwad walks down before defending into the leg side.

7:39 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings 13 for 0 after 1 over

Md Shami opens the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Mohammed Shami finishes with a dot ball to Sanju Samson.
 
Ball 6 (Wide): Shami sprays it well down the leg side, and Rishabh Pant does well to dive across and stop it.
 
Ball 5: FOUR! Sanju Samson gets a thick inside edge as the ball races fine past the stumps.
 
Ball 4: FOUR! Standing outside leg stump, Sanju Samson frees his arms and smashes it through sweeper cover.
 
Ball 3: Fuller outside off, and Sanju Samson pushes it towards point.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Sanju Samson gets to the pitch beautifully and creams the drive through extra cover.
 
Ball 1: Excellent first ball from Mohammed Shami as Sanju Samson pokes outside off and gets beaten.

7:28 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Match underway

CSK openers Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with LSG players, are out in the middle as match 59 of IPL 2026 is now underway.

7:15 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Impact players of both teams

  • LSG Impact Players: Josh Inglis, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni
  • CSK Impact Players: Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Matt Henry

7:08 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

7:07 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK playing 11

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

7:01 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG win the toss

LSG win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:59 PM

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss underway

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad are out in the middle with team sheets as the toss for IPL 2026 match 59 is now underway.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsLucknow Super GiantsCricket News

First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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