LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RCB win the toss, opt to field first against injury hit Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League 2026 tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.

LSG head into the contest under pressure, sitting at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in nine matches. With their playoff chances fading fast, the hosts will be desperate to put together a strong showing and keep their slim hopes alive with a much-needed victory.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 LSG vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana stadium stats RCB, meanwhile, have enjoyed a far stronger campaign and currently occupy second place in the standings with six wins from nine games. After suffering a defeat in their previous outing, Bengaluru will be aiming to bounce back quickly and strengthen their hold near the top of the table with another important win.

IPL 2026: LSG vs RCB playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.