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LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RCB win the toss, opt to field first against injury hit Lucknow

LSG head into the contest under pressure, sitting at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in nine matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
LSG vs RCB
LSG vs RCB

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 7:15 PM IST
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Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League 2026 tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.
 
LSG head into the contest under pressure, sitting at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in nine matches. With their playoff chances fading fast, the hosts will be desperate to put together a strong showing and keep their slim hopes alive with a much-needed victory.
 
RCB, meanwhile, have enjoyed a far stronger campaign and currently occupy second place in the standings with six wins from nine games. After suffering a defeat in their previous outing, Bengaluru will be aiming to bounce back quickly and strengthen their hold near the top of the table with another important win. 
 
IPL 2026: LSG vs RCB playing 11
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood 
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav
 
LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026 here.   

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

7:15 PM

LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball now as LSg need to post a good total in order to stay alive in the playoff race tonight.

7:01 PM

LSG vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar wins the toss!

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.

6:47 PM

LSG vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place tonight in Lucknow as the hosts look to get back to winning ways desperately.

6:32 PM

LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a 5-2 advantage over Lucknow Super Giants in their head-to-head record. Bengaluru have also emerged victorious in both their matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, including last season’s memorable chase of 227, powered by a sensational knock from Jitesh Sharma.

6:20 PM

LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Low scoring encounter expected?

A low-scoring encounter could be on the cards, with the highest total at the venue this season being just 165. As the tournament moves deeper into the second half and the summer heat continues to dry out the pitches, teams may once again prefer to bowl first and chase the target.

6:09 PM

LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB impressive so far!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have put together an impressive campaign so far and sit second in the points table with six wins in nine matches. Following a loss in their last game, Bengaluru will be eager to return to winning ways and further cement their position near the top of the standings with another valuable victory.

5:57 PM

LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG under pressure!

Lucknow Super Giants enter the clash in a difficult position, currently placed at the bottom of the standings after managing just two victories from nine games. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the hosts will be aiming for a crucial win to stay alive in the competition.

5:40 PM

LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB eyeing top spot!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow tonight. RCB have a chance to go top of the table tonight if they win against the hosts Lucknow who are struggling at this point. Toss at 7 PM IST
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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