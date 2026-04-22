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LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Pacers keep LSG on top; RR 44/3 after 6 overs

The venue has so far produced low-scoring contests, with pace bowlers enjoying more success than spinners in recent times. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees, conditions remain challenging.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
LSG vs RR IPL 2026
LSG vs RR IPL 2026

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
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Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants meet at a crucial juncture, with both sides looking to steady their campaigns. RR began strongly with four consecutive wins but have since slipped with back-to-back losses. LSG’s situation is more concerning, having followed two early victories with three defeats.
 
RR’s biggest strength remains their explosive opening pair, which has outperformed every other team statistically. However, their middle order has shown vulnerability, particularly against spin, an issue exposed in their recent outing against KKR. On the bowling front, their spinners have delivered consistently, leading the charts in both wickets and control.
 
LSG, meanwhile, have impressed with the new ball but are coming off a heavy setback after conceding over 250 runs against PBKS. Their overseas stars, especially Nicholas Pooran, have struggled to make an impact this season, adding to their concerns.
 
The venue has so far produced low-scoring contests, with pace bowlers enjoying more success than spinners in recent times. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees, conditions remain challenging.
 
Both teams report no injury concerns. LSG may tweak their batting order, while RR could consider changes, including bringing in Dasun Shanaka for added balance.
 
IPL 2026: LSG vs RR playing 11 
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan
 
Impact players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh
 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
 
Impact players: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja 
 
  
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live telecast: The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
  
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs RR match.
 

8:03 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 44 for 3 after 6 overs

Mohsin Khan continues the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Shimron Hetmyer guides it to deep backward point for a single.
 
Ball 5: Riyan Parag upper-cuts it toward third man, but a superb save in the deep keeps it to one. Brilliant effort from Prince Yadav.
 
Ball 4: Back of a length outside off from Mohsin Khan, and Parag pokes at it before being beaten on the outside edge.
 
Ball 3: FOUR! Short and wide outside off, and Parag flat-bats the pull over mid-on for a boundary.
 
Ball 2: Angled into the pads, and Hetmyer tucks it wide of mid-on for a single.
 
Ball 1: Angling in on off, and Hetmyer defends it to the left of Mohsin. No run.

 

7:59 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 37 for 3 after 5 overs

Md Shami continues the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Riyan Parag cannot score off the final ball of the over.
 
Ball 5: Length delivery on off from Mohammed Shami, and Parag pushes it to cover. No run.
 
Ball 4: Fullish on off, and Parag dead-bats it straight to mid-off.
 
Ball 3: Another length ball outside off, and Parag lets it pass through to the keeper.
 
Ball 2: Good-length delivery outside off, and Parag shoulders arms again.
 
Ball 1: FOUR! Shami drifts onto the pads, and Parag gets off the mark by whipping it through midwicket.
 
Ball 1 (Wide): Hat-trick ball goes down the leg side, and it is called wide.

7:54 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 32 for 3 after 4 overs

Mohsin Khan comes in the attack for LSG

Ball 6: WICKET! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holes out, and Digvesh Singh Rathi takes an excellent running catch while tracking it back. Mohsin Khan gets the breakthrough.
 
Ball 5: Vaibhav throws his hands at it but is beaten on the outside edge.
 
Ball 4: Fullish on middle, and Vaibhav drives it straight to mid-on. No run.
 
Ball 3: Backing away onto the back foot, Vaibhav tucks it into the leg side. No run.
 
Ball 2: Back of a length on middle from Mohsin, and Vaibhav defends it back to the bowler.
 
Ball 1: Good-length ball outside off, and Vaibhav dabs it down to short third man. No run.

7:49 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 32 for 2 after 3 overs

Md Shami continues the attack for LSG

Ball 6: WICKET! Dhruv Jurel falls first ball. He edges through to Rishabh Pant, giving Mohammed Shami a second wicket in the over.
 
Ball 5: WICKET! Shami gets revenge on Yashasvi Jaiswal with a sharp bouncer. Jaiswal gloves the hook, and Pant flies to his right to complete a stunning catch.
 
Ball 4: FOUR! Slightly fuller on off, and Jaiswal chips it just over mid-off for his third boundary in a row.
 
Ball 3: FOUR! Short and wide outside off, and Jaiswal opens the face to steer it behind square for another boundary.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Similar line again from Shami, and Jaiswal throws his hands through it, pumping it over cover-point.
 
Ball 1: Full and wide outside off, and Jaiswal swings hard but is beaten.

 

7:41 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 20 for 0 after 2 overs

Prince Yadav comes in the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Another short ball from Prince Yadav, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot score.
 
Ball 5: Banged in short at the body, and Vaibhav ducks under it comfortably.
 
Ball 4: Angled into the pads, and Vaibhav flicks it straight to short fine leg. No run.
 
Ball 3: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Sooryavanshi as Prince offers width outside off, and he slashes it through cover-point.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Full on the pads, and Vaibhav clips it neatly through midwicket to get off the mark in style.
 
Ball 1: FIVE RUNS! Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks it to square leg, but a wild throw at the striker’s end leads to four overthrows for LSG.

 

7:36 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 7 for 0 after 1 over

Md Shami opens the attack for LSG

Ball 6: Yashasvi Jaiswal steers it to deep backward point for a single to end the over.
 
Ball 5: Tight line from Mohammed Shami, and Jaiswal cannot score.
 
Ball 4: FOUR! Poor ball down the leg side, and Jaiswal gets enough bat on it to help it away fine for a boundary.
 
Ball 3: Shami gets it to nip back into the pads, and Jaiswal misses the tuck before being struck high on the thigh. No run.
 
Ball 3 (Wide): Full and wide outside off, and Jaiswal shoulders arms as it goes beyond the tramline. Wide called.
 
Ball 2: Good-length ball swinging away outside off, and Jaiswal lets it pass.
 
Ball 1: Loud LBW appeal! Shami swings one back into middle, striking Jaiswal on the pad, but it was going over the top. No review taken.
 
Ball 1 (Wide): Shami starts with one swinging down leg, and Jaiswal misses the flick. Wide signalled.


7:12 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger
 
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav

7:02 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins the toss!

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first 

6:40 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 20 minutes away from the toss to take place in Lucknow tonightas the crowd starts to fill the stands inside the Ekana Stadium.

6:25 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG in need of a finisher?

Rishabh Pant’s side will be looking to draw strength from playing at home as they currently sit ninth on the table with only two wins from six matches, leaving them in a situation where further losses could make qualification increasingly difficult. The team is under growing pressure to turn things around quickly.

Supporters will be especially keen to see emerging talent Mukul Choudhary make an impact, with hopes that he can provide some much-needed late-overs acceleration and finish games strongly.

6:05 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!

LSG and RR have played 6 matches in the IPL pver the years, with the Lucknow side losing 4 of those encounters and RR having a clear advantage so far.

5:55 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG looking to get home win!

LSG have shown promise with the ball in the powerplay, particularly with their new-ball attack, but they are still reeling from a major setback after conceding more than 250 runs against PBKS. Their overseas players, most notably Nicholas Pooran, have not been able to deliver consistently this season, which has further compounded their issues.
 
Ahead of the next match, LSG could look at reshuffling their batting lineup in search of better stability, while RR might also explore a few tactical changes. One option under consideration is the inclusion of Dasun Shanaka to provide additional balance to the side.

5:45 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR looking for momentum!

RR’s main strength continues to be their dynamic opening partnership, which has been the most productive among all teams this season in terms of numbers. That said, concerns remain around their middle-order batting, especially against spin bowling, a weakness that was clearly exposed in their recent match against KKR.
 
On the positive side, their spin unit has been a standout, consistently performing well and topping the charts for both wickets taken and overall economy control.

5:39 PM

LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR looking to get back to winning ways!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. With RR looking to get back to winning ways on the night, they face a tricky LSG side who themselves are searching for some consistency in the season. Toss at 7 PM IST
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueCricket NewsLucknow Super GiantsRajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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