LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Lucknow aiming for first home win of the season; toss at 3 PM

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium today, with LSG aiming to keep their winning streak intact and break into the top four, while GT will be looking to improve their position on the points table.

LSG wary of home woes

Despite discovering a potential new finisher in Mukul Choudhary, Lucknow’s record at Ekana continues to be a concern. They managed just two wins in eight home matches last season and have won only nine of their 22 games overall at the venue.

Their struggles were evident in their opening home fixture this season as well, where a batting collapse saw them bowled out for 141 in a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. With only their second home game of the campaign coming up, LSG will be keen to reset that narrative.

There are, however, encouraging signs. Mukul’s explosive cameo against Kolkata Knight Riders — featuring clean hitting and flashes of MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot — has added a new dimension to their lower order. Ayush Badoni’s return to form, marked by a composed half-century in the same game, further strengthens a batting lineup that already boasts Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran.

Spin test awaits GT

The afternoon conditions in Lucknow are expected to assist spinners, setting up a key battle between LSG’s batting unit and Gujarat Titans’ spin duo of Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar.

Rashid, in particular, looked back to his best in the previous outing, delivering a match-winning spell of 3/17 against Delhi Capitals. His performance silenced doubts over his effectiveness, with the Afghan star striking crucial blows in the middle overs, including the dismissal of in-form Sameer Rizvi.

GT will also draw confidence from their batting resurgence. Jos Buttler rediscovered his touch with a brisk half-century, while skipper Shubman Gill made an impressive return from injury with a fluent 70 at the top.

With both teams carrying momentum but contrasting records at the venue, Sunday’s clash promises a compelling contest between LSG’s quest for home redemption and GT’s push to build consistency.

IPL 2026: LSG vs GT playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat

LSG vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and GT skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 3 PM IST.

LSG vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

LSG vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

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