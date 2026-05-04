MI vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Mumbai take on Lucknow in a do-or-die game; toss at 7 PM

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium today, with both teams hoping to keep their playoff contention alive.

At the moment, MI and LSG are bottom-placed teams on the points table at ninth and tenth spots respectively and will be desperate to secure a win today to avoid getting the wooden spoon finish.

Moreover, MI have already lost seven games, which means any more losses and they are all but out of the playoff race.

MI banking on senior stars

The season has been defined by underwhelming returns from key players. Skipper Hardik Pandya has struggled to influence games consistently, both as a leader and an all-rounder. Suryakumar Yadav has shown glimpses but failed to convert starts, especially against pace. The absence of Rohit Sharma has further exposed their fragile batting. With only two wins so far, MI need a collective effort, led by their experienced core, to salvage some respect from a disappointing campaign.

LSG desperate to get a win

For Lucknow, inconsistency with the bat has derailed what once looked like a promising season. Under Rishabh Pant, they have slumped to the bottom after five straight losses. Despite strong bowling displays, including standout efforts from Mohsin Khan, poor decisions and batting failures have cost them games. Pant’s own form remains under scrutiny, while support from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh is crucial. LSG will aim to break their losing streak and regain some confidence.

IPL 2026: MI vs LSG playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Impact players: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Kris Bhagat

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Impact players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between MI skipper Hardik Pandya and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.