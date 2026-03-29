MI vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Mumbai, Kolkata eye winning start at Wankhede; toss at 7 PM

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to end their 13-year-long losing streak in campaign openers when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening match of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI will walk into the match as clear favourites given their stacked all-round squad. On the other hand, KKR will have to find ways to overcome concerns around their depleted bowling attack if they wish to kickstart their new campaign with a win.

MI begin hunt for record-breaking sixth title

Mumbai Indians kick off their IPL 2026 campaign aiming to end a five-year title drought and secure a record-extending sixth trophy. Having last lifted the title in 2020, MI come into the season with a well-rounded squad and renewed ambition.

Led by Hardik Pandya, the side boasts a strong Indian core featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma. A lot will also depend on Rohit Sharma rediscovering his form at the top.

Their overseas depth adds further firepower, with options like Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult. With experienced names such as Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur in support, MI look like one of the most balanced sides this season.

KKR take the field with depleted pace attack

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, head into their opener with significant concerns around their bowling unit. The absence of key Indian pacers like Akash Deep and Harshit Rana due to injuries, along with the unavailability of Mustafizur Rahman, has left their pace attack looking thin.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane will rely on the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Matheesha Pathirana to step up, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy remains crucial in the middle overs.

Despite bowling concerns, KKR’s batting has depth with players like Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Cameron Green, making them a competitive unit.

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock / Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar / Mayank Markande

Impact players: Shardul Thakur / Naman Dhir

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen / Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Impact players: Umran Malik / Manish Pandey

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 opening game between MI skipper Hardik Pandya and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7 PM IST.

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.