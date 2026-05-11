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PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Axar wins the toss for Delhi Capitals, opts to bowl first

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PBKS will once again have the chance to claim the top spot of the points table if they manage to complete a season double over DC

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC live scorecard
IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:28 PM IST
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7:28 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Match underway

PBKS openers, along with DC players, are out in the middle as match 55 of IPL 2026 is now underway.

7:21 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Impact players of both teams

  • Delhi Capitals Impact subs: Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay
  • Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey

7:10 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Suryans Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

7:08 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi

7:01 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC win the toss

DC win the toss and opt to bowl first.

7:01 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss underway

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and DC skipper Axar Patel are out in the middle with team sheets as the toss for IPL 2026 match 55 is now underway.

6:50 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pitch report

The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is expected to offer good batting conditions early on, but the surface generally slows down as the game progresses, making strokeplay difficult in the second innings. Teams batting first have historically enjoyed more success at this venue, winning nine of the 14 IPL matches played here. Captains winning the toss are likely to prefer setting a target.
 
 
 

6:40 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC head-to-head

PBKS vs DC head-to-head in IPL
  • Total matches played: 36
  • DC won: 17
  • PBKS won: 18
  • No result: 1

6:30 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss timing

The toss for IPL 2026 match 55 of IPL 2026 between PBKS and DC will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:20 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals qualification scenario

Delhi Capitals are eighth on the table with eight points from 11 matches and face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs. Even if DC win all their remaining three matches, they can only finish with 14 points. To stay in contention, they must secure big-margin victories to improve their net run rate of -1.154. Delhi Capitals will also depend heavily on other results, needing at least three teams above them to lose multiple matches for a realistic chance of qualification.

6:10 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab Kings qualification scenario

Punjab Kings are currently fourth with 13 points from 10 matches and remain strong contenders for a playoff berth and even a top-two finish. PBKS can still reach 21 points if they win all remaining matches. Even a loss against Delhi Capitals would not end their hopes, as winning the final three games could still take them to 19 points. However, losing two or more matches from here could put Punjab Kings at risk of missing out on qualification.

6:00 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Current points table standings

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1 RCB 11 7 4 0 14 +1.103
2 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737
3 GT 11 7 4 0 14 +0.228
4 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571
5 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 +0.185
6 RR 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082
7 KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
8 DC 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154
9 MI (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585
10 LSG (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

5:50 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC probable playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
 
Impact players: Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Abhishek Porel, David Miller

5:40 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS probable playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Arya, Brar, Bartlett, Musheer, Vinod

5:30 PM

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 55 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). PBKS will look to get back to the top of the points table with two points today, while DC will need a win to stay alive in the tournament. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.

DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and invited Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS to bat first in match 55 of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium today, with the top spot in the points table on the line.
 
At the moment, PBKS are fourth on the table with 13 points to their name. A win today will take them to 15 points and place them back at the top of the points table.
 
On the other hand, it is a do-or-die game for DC, as with just eight points in 11 games, a loss against PBKS will make them the third team after MI and LSG to be knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

PBKS look to halt slide at Dharamsala

Punjab Kings will look to rediscover their winning rhythm when they take on a struggling Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. After enjoying a dream start to the season, PBKS have suddenly lost momentum with three successive defeats, putting pressure on Shreyas Iyer’s men heading into the business end of the tournament.
 
Despite remaining firmly in the playoff race, Punjab’s recent performances have exposed weaknesses in all departments. Their usually reliable pace attack, led by Arshdeep Singh, has leaked runs, the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh has failed to provide quick starts, while sloppy fielding further hurt them in the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC search for positives in difficult campaign

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, arrive in Dharamsala with their campaign hanging by a thread after losing five of their last six matches. Axar Patel’s side has struggled badly on slow pitches, with the batting unit failing to adapt consistently, while Kuldeep Yadav’s dip in form has added to their problems.
 
With playoff qualification now highly unlikely, DC may also use the remaining games to test bench strength and plan for the future. However, the return of Mitchell Starc and a change in conditions could still offer them hope of finishing the season strongly.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Suryans Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi
 
Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Pathum Nissanka, Vipraj Nigam

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 here

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 11 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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