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PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Will Hardik-Surya play for Mumbai? Toss at 7 PM IST

PBKS currently occupy the fourth spot on the points table with six victories from 11 matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
PBKS vs MI
PBKS vs MI

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:25 PM IST
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Punjab Kings are set to take on Mumbai Indians in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League tonight at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
 
PBKS currently occupy the fourth spot on the points table with six victories from 11 matches. However, they come into this contest on the back of a challenging run, having lost four games in succession. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be determined to turn things around and regain momentum in the playoff race.
 
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians find themselves ninth in the standings with just three wins from 11 outings. Following their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI have been knocked out of playoff contention. The five-time champions will now look to restore pride and end their campaign on a strong note by winning their remaining fixtures. 
 
IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI Probable Playing 11
 
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar/Shardul Thaku  PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the match between Punjab and Mumbai will take place at 7 PM IST
 
PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 here.

6:25 PM

PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!

Punjab Kings hold a narrow 18-17 edge in the head-to-head record and also emerged victorious in the only meeting between the two sides at this venue, which came back in 2013. 

6:15 PM

PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect from the surface?

It rained on the eve of the match, and there is also a chance of a couple of showers in the afternoon on Thursday. However, the game itself is expected to go ahead without any interruptions. The previous PBKS vs DC match saw uneven bounce and significant seam movement, with no spin bowled throughout the innings. Even a total of 210 proved insufficient, suggesting another high-scoring contest could be on the cards, especially with the venue’s thin air aiding big hitting.

6:05 PM

PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI playing for pride!

Mumbai Indians are placed ninth in the points table with only three wins from 11 matches. After their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs have officially ended. The five-time champions will now aim to regain pride and finish their campaign on a positive note by winning the remaining matches.

5:55 PM

PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab still in the playoff race!

Punjab Kings are currently placed fourth on the points table with six wins from 11 matches. However, they enter this fixture after a tough phase, having suffered four consecutive defeats. Shreyas Iyer and his team will be eager to bounce back strongly and rebuild momentum as they continue their push in the playoff race.

5:44 PM

PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab eyeing top 2 spot!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Punjab and Mumbai in Dharamshala tonight. Punjab will be looking to get back into the top 2 spot tonight with a win. Mumbai on the other hand, will be likely to take the field without Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Toss at 7 PM IST
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsMumbai Indians

First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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