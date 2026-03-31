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PBKS vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Iyer wins the toss for Punjab Kings, opts to bowl first

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PBKS will be looking for another successful start to the season after finishing as runners-up in IPL 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 live scorecard
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 7:12 PM IST
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PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the coin flip and invited  Shubman Gill-led GT to bat first in match 4 of IPL 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. 
 
Both teams, despite a successful run in the group stages last year, failed to lift the trophy and will be eager to change their fate with a winning start this season. This will also be a crucial match for both team captains, as India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill faces India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer.

PBKS look to secure another successful start

Punjab Kings begin the season with confidence under Shreyas Iyer, whose leadership record across franchises speaks for itself. He will once again be central to their hopes of making another deep run.
 
The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya remains a major strength after their explosive returns last season, though recent domestic form raises some questions. The middle order, featuring Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, adds stability and finishing ability, while Cooper Connolly is set to slot in at No. 3 as a specialist batter.
 
With the ball, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal provide control and wicket-taking options. PBKS will be keen to improve their home record and start the campaign strongly.

Gill and GT look to rediscover form

For Gujarat Titans, the focus is on captain Shubman Gill, who enters a key phase in his T20 career. While his consistency has been unquestioned, his improved strike rate last season showed a shift in approach that he will look to continue.
 
With Matthew Hayden in the coaching setup, Gill’s intent at the top will be closely watched. He is well supported by Sai Sudharsan, who returns after injury, and a strong batting unit that includes Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips.
 
The bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, remains one of the most reliable in the league. Having been consistent performers since their title win in 2022, GT will aim to quickly regain momentum this season.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact player: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 here 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

7:08 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GT playing 11 for the match

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

7:07 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS playing 11 for the match

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

7:01 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS win the toss

PBKS win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:59 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman are out in the middle with team sheets as the toss for IPL 2026 match 4 between PBKS and GT is now underway. 

6:50 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Key player match-ups

Batter (PBKS) Bowler (GT) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg
Shreyas Iyer Rashid Khan 42 38 2 110.52 21
Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Siraj 55 32 1 171.87 55
Shreyas Iyer Kagiso Rabada 48 29 2 165.51 24
Marcus Stoinis Rashid Khan 36 31 3 116.12 12
Marcus Stoinis Mohammed Siraj 61 35 1 174.28 61
Marcus Stoinis Prasidh Krishna 44 28 1 157.14 44
Prabhsimran Singh Mohammed Siraj 28 18 1 155.55 28
Prabhsimran Singh Rashid Khan 12 15 2 80 6
Nehal Wadhera Rashid Khan 10 9 1 111.11 10
Nehal Wadhera Sai Kishore 14 11 0 127.27 -
Shashank Singh Rashid Khan 8 10 1 80 8

6:40 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Cooper Connolly adds flexibility to PBKS batting unit

Punjab Kings have boosted their squad balance with the addition of Australia’s Cooper Connolly ahead of IPL 2026. Ponting believes the left-hander brings valuable top and middle-order flexibility, improving combinations with options like Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera.

6:31 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for IPL 2026 match 4 between PBKS and GT will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

6:20 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ponting backs Iyer after career-best batting season

PBKS coach Ricky Ponting praised Shreyas Iyer’s batting form from last season in the pre-match presser on Monday, calling it one of the best phases of his IPL career. The PBKS skipper played a key role in topping the points table and reaching the final, showcasing consistency and leadership.

6:10 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Updated points table

Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 RR 1 1 0 0 2 4.171
2 RCB 1 1 0 0 2 2.907
3 MI 1 1 0 0 2 0.687
4 GT 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 LSG 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 DC 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 PBKS 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 KKR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.687
9 SRH 1 0 1 0 0 -2.907
10 CSK 1 0 1 0 0 -4.171

6:00 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS vs GT head-to-head in IPL

PBKS vs GT head-to-head in IPL
  • Total matches played: 6
  • PBKS won: 3
  • GT won: 3
  • No result: 0

5:50 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GT probable playing 11 for the match

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips / Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia / Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact player: Shahrukh Khan / Ishant Sharma / Ashok Sharma

5:41 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS probable playing 11 for the match

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Praveen Dubey / Musheer Khan

5:30 PM

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 4 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Both teams are looking to start their campaign with a win, but only one can walk away with two full points today. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsGujarat TitansCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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