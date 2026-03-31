PBKS vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Iyer wins the toss for Punjab Kings, opts to bowl first

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the coin flip and invited Shubman Gill-led GT to bat first in match 4 of IPL 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Both teams, despite a successful run in the group stages last year, failed to lift the trophy and will be eager to change their fate with a winning start this season. This will also be a crucial match for both team captains, as India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill faces India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer.

PBKS look to secure another successful start

Punjab Kings begin the season with confidence under Shreyas Iyer, whose leadership record across franchises speaks for itself. He will once again be central to their hopes of making another deep run.

The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya remains a major strength after their explosive returns last season, though recent domestic form raises some questions. The middle order, featuring Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, adds stability and finishing ability, while Cooper Connolly is set to slot in at No. 3 as a specialist batter.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal provide control and wicket-taking options. PBKS will be keen to improve their home record and start the campaign strongly.

Gill and GT look to rediscover form

For Gujarat Titans, the focus is on captain Shubman Gill, who enters a key phase in his T20 career. While his consistency has been unquestioned, his improved strike rate last season showed a shift in approach that he will look to continue.

With Matthew Hayden in the coaching setup, Gill’s intent at the top will be closely watched. He is well supported by Sai Sudharsan, who returns after injury, and a strong batting unit that includes Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips.

The bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, remains one of the most reliable in the league. Having been consistent performers since their title win in 2022, GT will aim to quickly regain momentum this season.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.