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PBKS vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Shreyas wins the toss for Punjab, opts to bowl first

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PBKS look to keep their winning streak intact and reduce the points gap with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a win over SRH

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH live scorecard
IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 3:13 PM IST
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PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited Ishan Kishan-led SRH to bat first in match 17 of IPL 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.  PBKS are aiming to keep their winning streak intact and reduce the points gap with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR), while SRH will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to LSG in their last match.

Collective firepower driving momentum for PBKS

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have embodied the traits of a well-rounded T20 side — adaptability, depth and composure under pressure. Despite having to share points due to rain in their previous outing against Kolkata Knight Riders, PBKS have largely ticked all boxes so far.
 
Their campaign has been marked by strong team contributions rather than individual brilliance alone. Prabhsimran Singh has continued his rich vein of form at the top, building on his breakthrough season, while Cooper Connolly showcased his finishing ability with a crucial unbeaten knock against Gujarat Titans.
 
The bowling unit has also stepped up when required. Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett impressed with his ability to strike early, and Vijaykumar Vyshak has quietly emerged as a dependable option across phases.
 
PBKS’ biggest strength lies in their clarity of roles — a unit that prioritises team success over individual milestones, making them a formidable opponent.

SRH searching for stability

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the season has been a mixed bag so far. Despite boasting a destructive batting line-up, their campaign has been derailed by repeated top-order failures.
 
The much-feared opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has struggled to provide solid starts, exposing a middle order that has had to rebuild too often. Among the few positives have been the efforts of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen, who have shown resilience under pressure.
 
Their bowling, however, remains a concern. Senior pacers Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat have struggled for control, with the latter coming off a particularly expensive outing. That said, young spinner Harsh Dubey has provided a silver lining with his effectiveness in the powerplay.
 
SRH will need a collective turnaround — especially from their experienced players — if they are to halt PBKS’ momentum and get their campaign back on track.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal  Impact players: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga  Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 here

3:09 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SRH playing 11 for the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

3:09 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS playing 11 for the match

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

3:01 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS win the toss

PBKS win the toss and opt to bowl first.

2:58 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and SRH skipper Ishan Kishan are out in the middle with team sheets as the toss for match 17 of IPL 2026 is now underway.

2:50 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is expected to be slow and slightly bowler-friendly. With no dew in the afternoon game, conditions should stay consistent. Batters will need to settle in and play patiently, as stroke-making won’t be easy early on. Overall, it’s a surface where discipline and smart cricket will be key.

2:40 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table

Rank Team Matches (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) No Result (NR) Points (P) Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 8 2.055
2 Punjab Kings 3 2 0 1 5 0.637
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 0 4 1.231
4 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 0 4 0.811
5 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 0.275
7 Gujarat Titans 3 1 2 0 2 -0.27
8 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715
9 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315
10 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

2:30 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for IPL 2026 match 17 between PBKS and SRH will take place at 3 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the updates.

2:20 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS win/loss record at Mullanpur Stadium

PBKS have played a total of 11 matches at Mullanpur Stadium, winning 4 and losing 7 over the years. 

2:10 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Weather forecast for the match

According to the weather forecast of Mullanpur there is only one per cent chance of rain during the match time, which means fan can expect a full uninterrupted game on their hand.

2:00 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in IPL
  • Total matches played: 24
  • PBKS won: 7
  • SRH won: 17
  • No result: 0

1:50 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SRH probable playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): T M Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C), L S Livingstone, H Klaasen, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Verma, S Kumar, Eshan Malinga, H V Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

1:40 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PBKS probable playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): P Arya, P Simran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, Shashank Singh, M P Stoinis, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett

1:30 PM

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 17 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). PBKS aim to keep their winning streak intact and reduce the points gap with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR), while SRH will look to get back to winning ways after losing to LSG in their last match. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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