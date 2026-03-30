RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR pacers wreak havoc; CSK 41/4 after 6 overs

Nandre Burger continues the attack for RR
Ball 6: Length ball down the leg side and Sarfaraz Khan looks to flick but misses, an appeal is turned down, no run.
Ball 6: Burger sprays it down the leg side again and Sarfaraz Khan misses the flick, called a wide.
Ball 5: SIX! Length delivery on middle and leg and Sarfaraz Khan charges down, flicking it beautifully over backward square leg for a maximum.
Ball 4: FOUR! Short ball on the body and Sarfaraz Khan swivels quickly, pulling it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ball 3: Length delivery shaping in and Sarfaraz Khan is beaten on the inside edge, struck on the pads, no run.
Ball 2: Full on off and Sarfaraz Khan defends it into the off side, no run.
Ball 1: WICKET! Short ball at the body and Ayush Mhatre looks to pull, but gets a glove through to the keeper as the catch is taken.