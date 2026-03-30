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RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR pacers wreak havoc; CSK 41/4 after 6 overs

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: CSK will be looking to secure a quick turnaround with a win over RR in their campaign opener after finishing at the bottom of the points table last year

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 live scorecard
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 8:12 PM IST
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8:12 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings 51 for 4 after 7 overs

Ravi Bishnoi comes in the attack for RR

Ball 6: SIX! Dragged down by Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Sharma rocks back to smash it over the boundary.
 
Ball 5: Slight width from Ravi Bishnoi and Sarfaraz Khan cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
 
Ball 4: Short of a length from Ravi Bishnoi, darting in, and Kartik Sharma works it through midwicket for one.
 
Ball 3: Fraction short by Ravi Bishnoi and Sarfaraz Khan pulls it wristily to deep midwicket for a single.
 
Ball 2: Quick delivery on a length from Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Sharma taps it towards cover, takes a quick single.
 
Ball 1: Ravi Bishnoi starts the over with a full delivery and Kartik Sharma drives it straight back to the bowler, no run.


 

8:09 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sandeep gets Short; Chennai Super Kings 41 for 4 after 6 overs

Sandeep Sharma comes in the attack for RR

Ball 6: Good length on off and Sarfaraz Khan defends it solidly, no run.
 
Ball 5: Full on off from Sandeep Sharma and Kartik Sharma eases it down to long-on for a single.
 
Ball 4: Short ball and Kartik Sharma gets off the mark with a controlled pull to deep square leg, comes back for two.
 
Ball 3: WICKET! Gentle length ball on the pads and Matthew Short mistimes the flick, chipping it straight to midwicket where Yashasvi Jaiswal completes the catch off Sandeep Sharma.
 
Ball 2: Back of a length on the stumps and Sarfaraz Khan tucks it to square leg for a single.
 
Ball 1: Sandeep Sharma begins with a slower one on the pads and Matthew Short flicks it to backward square leg for one.



 

8:03 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings 36 for 3 after 5 overs

Brijesh Sharma comes in the attack for RR

Ball 6: FOUR! Full outside off and Sarfaraz Khan drives it crisply, sending it racing to the boundary.
 
Ball 5: Short of a length on the pads and Matthew Short pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
 
Ball 4: Slower delivery outside off and Matthew Short pushes it towards cover-point, no run.
 
Ball 3: Width on offer outside off and Matthew Short cuts hard but finds backward point, no run.
 
Ball 2: Full on off and Matthew Short drives it towards cover, no run.
 
Ball 2: Inswinger down the leg side and Matthew Short misses the flick, called a wide.
 
Ball 1: Brijesh Sharma starts with a full delivery and Matthew Short pushes it back to the bowler, no run.

7:59 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Burger gets his second; Chennai Super Kings 30 for 3 after 4 overs

Nandre Burger continues the attack for RR

Ball 6: Length ball down the leg side and Sarfaraz Khan looks to flick but misses, an appeal is turned down, no run.
 
Ball 6: Burger sprays it down the leg side again and Sarfaraz Khan misses the flick, called a wide.
 
Ball 5: SIX! Length delivery on middle and leg and Sarfaraz Khan charges down, flicking it beautifully over backward square leg for a maximum.
 
Ball 4: FOUR! Short ball on the body and Sarfaraz Khan swivels quickly, pulling it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
 
Ball 3: Length delivery shaping in and Sarfaraz Khan is beaten on the inside edge, struck on the pads, no run.
 
Ball 2: Full on off and Sarfaraz Khan defends it into the off side, no run.
 
Ball 1: WICKET! Short ball at the body and Ayush Mhatre looks to pull, but gets a glove through to the keeper as the catch is taken.

7:48 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings 19 for 2 after 3 overs

Jofra Archer continues the attack for RR

Ball 6: WICKET! Full and quick on the stumps and Ruturaj Gaikwad is beaten as the ball crashes into the stumps.
 
Ball 6: Inswinger down the leg side and Ruturaj Gaikwad swings but misses, called a wide.
 
Ball 5: FOUR! Overpitched outside off and Ruturaj Gaikwad leans forward, driving it beautifully through cover-point for a boundary.
 
Ball 4: Short of a length at the stumps and Ruturaj Gaikwad backs away, chopping it towards backward point, no run.
 
Ball 3: Full on off and Ruturaj Gaikwad knocks it towards mid-on, no run.
 
Ball 2: Fuller outside off and Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it crisply but straight to the fielder, no run.
 
Ball 1: Jofra Archer starts with a length delivery and Ruturaj Gaikwad inside-edges it back towards the bowler, no run.

 

7:42 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Burger gets Samson; Chennai Super Kings 14 for 1 after 2 overs

Nandre Burger comes in the attack for RR

Ball 6: WICKET! Full delivery on off and Sanju Samson is beaten as the ball crashes into the stumps, knocking him over.
 
Ball 5: On a length around off and Ruturaj Gaikwad gets an inside edge that dribbles towards the keeper, sneaking a quick single.
 
Ball 5: Wayward down the leg side and Ruturaj Gaikwad misses the flick, called a wide.
 
Ball 4: Length delivery shaping in and Ruturaj Gaikwad is beaten on the inside edge, struck on the pads, no run.
 
Ball 3: FOUR! Short on the pads and Ruturaj Gaikwad misses the glance, the ball racing away to fine leg off the thigh for a boundary.
 
Ball 2: Nandre Burger delivers a full ball on off and Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it towards cover-point, no run.

 

7:35 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings 7 for 0 after 1 over

Jofra Archer opens the attack for RR

Ball 6: On a length around leg and Sanju Samson works it towards backward square leg for a single.
 
Ball 5: FOUR! Full outside off and Sanju Samson drives hard, getting a thick outside edge that runs away past the keeper for a boundary.
 
Ball 4: Full outside off and Sanju Samson looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge, no run.
 
Ball 3: Length delivery on middle and leg and Ruturaj Gaikwad nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 2: Inswinger on the pads and Sanju Samson misses the flick, the ball deflecting off the pads for a leg bye.
 
Ball 1: Jofra Archer starts with a full delivery shaping in and Sanju Samson inside-edges it towards mid-on, no run.

 

7:28 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

CSK openers Ruturaj and Samson are out in the middle with RR players as match 3 of IPL 2026 is now underway.

7:20 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

The surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a red-soil pitch, and with overcast conditions around, there is expected to be noticeable moisture on the surface. The ground dimensions stand at 61m and 70m square boundaries, with 74m straight, offering a balanced contest between bat and ball.
 
Given the weather, the pitch is likely to assist the seamers early on, with extra pace and bounce on offer. Batters may need to spend some time assessing the conditions before playing their shots, as the surface could behave unpredictably in the initial phase.
 
Overall, it’s a wicket where early movement for pacers could set the tone, making the powerplay crucial for both sides.

7:18 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Impact players for both teams

  • RR impact players: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande
  • CSK impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Prashanth Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh

7:15 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RR playing 11 for the match

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

7:15 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: CSK playing 11 for the match

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

7:06 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RR win the toss

RR win the toss and opts to bowl first.

7:03 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

RR skipper Riyan Parag and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad are out in the middle as the toss for IPL 2026 match 3 between RR and CSK is now underway.

6:51 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: How RR and CSK performed last year?

RR and CSK were the bottom two teams of IPL 2025 as RR finished at number 9 in the points table, while CSK finished at number 10.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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