RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Toss delayed due to rain in Raipur; Covers firmly in place

Match No. 57 of IPL 2026 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on May 13 in what promises to be a high-stakes contest.

RCB head into the clash as table-toppers with seven victories from 11 matches this season. After back-to-back defeats briefly slowed their momentum, the Bengaluru franchise bounced back strongly with a dramatic two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. With confidence restored and the playoffs within touching distance, Rajat Patidar’s side will be eager to seal qualification with another important victory.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 RCB vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Raipur Stadium stats KKR, meanwhile, currently occupy the eighth spot on the points table with four wins from 10 games. The defending champions endured a challenging start to their campaign but have turned things around in style by registering four consecutive victories. With momentum finally shifting in their favour, Kolkata will look to keep their playoff hopes alive and continue their resurgence against one of the strongest teams of the season.

IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR probable Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Player: Finn Allen

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 here.