RCB vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Mumbai in a do-or-die situation vs Bengaluru; toss at 7 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium today, with the top spot in the points table on the line.

At the moment, RCB are fourth on the table with 12 points and a healthy net run rate of +1.234. However, a win today will put them level with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on points, and their superior net run rate will ensure they take the top spot in the table.

On the other hand, it is a do-or-die game for MI, as with just six points in 10 games, a loss against RCB will ensure their elimination from the race to the playoffs.

Batting concerns grow for RCB

RCB’s biggest concern heading into the contest is the fading form of their batting unit. On a tricky Ahmedabad surface against Gujarat Titans, the Bengaluru side managed only 155, while their chase against Lucknow Super Giants also exposed their struggles under pressure.

Much of the burden has fallen on Virat Kohli, with the rest of the batting line-up failing to provide enough support. Jacob Bethell, drafted in for the injured Phil Salt, has struggled to make an impact with scores of 14, 20, 5 and 4 in four outings. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has also endured a disappointing season so far, with his highest score being just 23.

RCB will now face a dangerous MI bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar and Will Jacks. With the Raipur pitch still an unknown factor, RCB’s batters will need to quickly rediscover their rhythm.

MI regain confidence after LSG win

Mumbai Indians head into the game with renewed confidence after pulling off a successful chase of 228 against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing. Rohit Sharma marked his return from injury in style with a blistering 84 off 44 balls, while Ryan Rickelton continued to provide aggression at the top.

MI will once again rely heavily on their explosive batting line-up, although concerns remain over captain Hardik Pandya’s fitness after he missed the last match with back spasms. While he has travelled with the squad to Raipur, a late decision will be taken on his availability.

RCB, meanwhile, will hope their experienced new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood can make early inroads against Rohit and Rickelton to put MI under pressure.

IPL 2026: RCB vs MI playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Impact players: Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

RCB vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and MI skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.

RCB vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

RCB vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 here