RCB vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RCB thump CSK by 43 runs at home, continue winning run
Tim David's unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls was the clear difference on a night where the bowlers didn't have much to bowl on.
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Tim David's unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls was the clear difference on a night where the bowlers didn't have much to bowl on.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super Kings
First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 5:43 PM IST