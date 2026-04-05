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RCB vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RCB thump CSK by 43 runs at home, continue winning run

Tim David's unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls was the clear difference on a night where the bowlers didn't have much to bowl on.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RCB continue winning run against CSK in IPL 2026
RCB continue winning run against CSK in IPL 2026

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
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11:15 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB cruise to victory!

A comprehensive 43-run win for the defending champions as RCB beat rivals CSK to hand them their 3rd consecutive defeat of the season and cement their place at the top of the table with a superior net run rate. Tim David the big difference between the sides as 97 runs in the last 5 overs stole the show for RCB on the night in the first innings. CSK bundled out at 207 runs.

For CSK, it's back to the drawing board as they can still turn the tide around with good results in the future.

11:08 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bhuvi gets another one!

Noor Ahmed is caught out by Virat Kohli as Bhuvneshawar Kumar ends his spell with a 3-fer. CSK lose their 9th wicket. CSK 190/9 now.

11:04 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK need 71 off 18 balls!

Over 17 – Suyash Sharma strikes again for CSK
 
Ball 6 – Noor Ahmad takes 1 run, length ball heaves to long-on.
 
Ball 5 – Anshul Kamboj takes 1 run, edge goes high but fielder fails to control it.
 
Ball 4 – No run, pushed back to the bowler.
 
Ball 3 – No run, Noor swings across the line and misses the wrong 'un.
 
Ball 2 – No run, pad-lined googly, Noor flicks and misses.
 
Ball 1 – WICKET! Jamie Overton out, caught by Jacob Bethell off Suyash Sharma, tries to go big on a spinning googly, ball goes high and straight to long-off.
 
Score after over: 180-8

11:00 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Overton departs!

Overton is caugh tout by Bethell down the ground as CSK lose their 8th wicket. Suyash with the wicket.

10:59 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK need 73 off 24 balls!

Over 16 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar back for PBKS
 
Ball 6 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run, tries to get under a blockhole delivery but only manages a single.
 
Ball 5 – Anshul Kamboj takes 1 run, clips a short-of-length ball through midwicket.
 
Ball 4 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run off the free-hit, yorker outside off, jammed to long-off.
 
Ball 4 – FOUR! No ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Overton flicks it backward of square on the leg-side, goes to the boundary.
 
Ball 3 – FOUR! Overton gets width and carves the 118.1kph delivery over covers.
 
Ball 2 – Anshul Kamboj takes 1 run, lofts a leading edge safely between mid-off and cover.
 
Ball 1 – WICKET! Prashant Veer out, caught by Rajat Patidar off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, short of a good length outside off, punch goes high to cover.
 
Score after over: 178-7, asking rate climbing, just 3 wickets remaining.

10:51 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK need 86 off 30 balls!

Over 15 – Suyash Sharma continues the attack for PBKS
 
Ball 6 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, quick single to keep the strike.
 
Ball 5 – Prashant Veer, no run, misses the sweep off a googly, appeal for LBW turned down (pitched outside leg).
 
Ball 4 – Prashant Veer hits FOUR, leans across and belts a full delivery outside off straight over the umpire’s head down the ground.
 
Ball 3 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run, back-foot shot to long-off off a legbreak.
 
Ball 2 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, punches a length ball outside off to cover, Krunal misfields.
 
Ball 1 – Overton takes 1 run

10:47 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK need 94 off 36 balls!

Over 14 – Krunal Pandya continues the attack for PBKS
 
Ball 6 – Prashant Veer, no run, ducks under a quick bouncer, well out of his crease.
 
Ball 5 – Prashant Veer hits FOUR, under-edges a low-arm delivery fine of short third man.
 
Ball 4 – Prashant Veer, no run, beaten outside off trying a late dab.
 
Ball 3 – Prashant Veer hits FOUR, shuffles across and whips the full ball through midwicket to the fence.
 
Ball 2 – Prashant Veer smashes SIX, clearing front leg and sending a length ball outside off over long-on.
 
Ball 1 – Prashant Veer hits FOUR, stays back and slashes a quick wide-of-off delivery through the covers.

10:42 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK 139/6 after 13 overs!

Over 13 – Suyash Sharma continues the attack for PBKS
 
Ball 6 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, pulling a short-of-length ball down the leg side.
 
Ball 5 – Prashant Veer, no run, defends a wrong 'un to cover.
 
Ball 4 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run, backing away to cut to deep backward point; Kohli stops a possible extra run with a quick release.
 
Ball 3 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, works a fraction-short googly through midwicket off the back foot.
 
Ball 2 – Prashant Veer, no run, beaten outside off by a quicker delivery while attempting a late dab.
 
Ball 1 – Prashant Veer, no run, guides a flighted googly to short third man.

10:39 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK 136/6 after 12 overs!

Over 12 – Romario Shepherd continues the attack for PBKS
 
Ball 6 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, stabbing a short-of-length delivery outside off to deep extra cover.
 
Ball 5 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run, driving a pitched-up delivery straight down the ground; Kohli saves three with a sprint and parry to long-off.
 
Ball 4 – FOUR! Jamie Overton top-edges a pace-off, head-high delivery over backward square leg; it bounces twice before reaching the fence.
 
Ball 3 – SIX! Jamie Overton clears the ropes over long-off with a slow, short, wide delivery.
 
Ball 2 – SIX! Another big heave from Overton over wide long-on off a short-of-good-length ball.
 
Ball 1 – Prashant Veer punches a length ball on the stumps to long-on for 1 run.

10:31 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK 109/6 at the halfway stage!

Over 10 – Abhinandan Singh continues the attack for PBKS
 
Ball 6 – Jamie Overton takes a single to long-on.
 
Ball 5 – WICKET! Shivam Dube is caught by Jitesh Sharma off Abhinandan Singh for 18 (13) [4s-2 6s-1], a one-handed diving catch at cover.
 
Ball 4 – No run, Dube shapes to pull a short ball but only gets a toe-edge to cover.
 
Ball 3 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, guiding an away-angling length ball to third man.
 
Ball 2 – Shivam Dube clips 1 run through midwicket off a leg-line delivery.
 
Ball 1 – Prashant Veer tucks 1 run to midwicket off a back-of-a-length delivery.

10:26 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Dube dismissed!

Shivam Dube has also been dismissed on just 18 runs as Abhinandan gets his first wicket. Brilliant catch by Jitesh Sharma that was checked once but is cleared. CSK 108/6 now.

10:17 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK 94/5 after 8 overs!

Over 8 – Abhinandan Singh continues the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6 – Shivam Dube swings hard but misses a fuller delivery.
 
Ball 5 – Another short delivery, Dube punches to mid-off for no run.
 
Ball 4 – FOUR! Dube times a slower full toss past the bowler to the fence.
 
Ball 3 – Prashant Veer takes a single, guiding a back-of-a-length ball to third man.
 
Ball 2 – FOUR! Prashant Veer pulls a short ball to fine leg, clearing the fielder.
 
Ball 1 – Shivam Dube gets 1 run, squeezing a yorker around off to cover-point.

10:12 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Krunal gets 2 in 1 over!

Krunal Pandya gets the wicket of Kartik Sharma as well as CSK are struggling to get partnerships in at the moment. CSK 84/5 after 7 overs now.

10:07 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Krunal strikes first ball!

Sarfaraz departs after his fifty as he is stumped by Jitesh. Krunal strikes on his first ball. CSK lose their 4th wicket on 77 runs.

10:05 PM

RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK 77/3 after the powerplay!

Sarfaraz gets to his fifty in 24 balls.

Abhinandan Singh continues the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6 – Single taken by Sarfaraz to deep mid-wicket.
 
Ball 5 – Two runs! Sarfaraz pulls a back-of-length delivery wide outside off, clears mid-on.
 
Ball 4 – FOUR! Sarfaraz drives a short-of-length ball over extra-cover for a boundary.
 
Ball 3 – FOUR! Whipped leg-stump half-volley past square leg, races to the ropes.
 
Ball 2 – Two runs! Cut over backward point, ball slows near the ropes, Sarfaraz back for second.
 
Ball 1 – No run, Sarfaraz attempts a cut off a short-of-length delivery wide outside off and loses his bat.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

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