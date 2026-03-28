RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB begin title defence vs SRH at Chinnaswamy; toss at 7 PM

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), i.e., IPL 2026, is all set to commence today with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams boast strong batting sides but are depleted on the bowling front after losing players due to injury, which means whoever holds their nerve with the ball today will more than likely kick off their campaign with a win.

Injury concerns for defending champions

RCB begin their IPL 2026 campaign as defending champions, but their preparations have been dented by key injury setbacks. The absence of frontline pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal significantly weakens their bowling attack, forcing the side to depend on experienced options like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya.

While their bowling depth looks compromised, RCB’s biggest strength remains their explosive batting unit. With Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar and Tim David in the line-up, they possess the firepower to offset their bowling concerns, especially on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy pitch where high scores are expected.

Hyderabad to bank on their batting prowess

SRH face a similar challenge, with their bowling resources stretched due to the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. The responsibility will fall on Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel and Brydon Carse to contain a strong RCB batting order — a task that could prove difficult in Bengaluru conditions.

However, SRH’s strength lies in their powerful batting core. With Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen capable of dominating any attack, Hyderabad will look to turn the match into a high-scoring contest.

Their success will largely depend on how effectively their top order capitalises on the conditions and puts pressure back on RCB.

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jacob Bethell, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Dar

Impact players: Venkatesh Iyer / Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Varma, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact players: Kamindu Mendis / Shivam Mavi

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 opening game between RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and SRH skipper Ishan Kishan will take place at 7 PM IST.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.