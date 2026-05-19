RR vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan take on Lucknow in clash for survival; toss at 7 PM

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium today.

RR are currently fifth on the table with 12 points to their name; a win over LSG will take them back into the top four with 14 points.

On the other hand, LSG, who are sitting in tenth spot with just 8 points, will have the chance to leave the bottom of the table with a win over RR.

Royals seek complete performance in must-win clash

Rajasthan Royals have shown flashes of quality this season, but inconsistency has hurt their campaign. Their recent loss to Delhi Capitals highlighted familiar concerns, including a lower-order collapse, poor catching, and ineffective bowling in key moments. Adding to the pressure, RR are yet to register a win at their home venue this season, making this their final chance to break that record in Jaipur.

Much of their batting success has revolved around teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has provided explosive starts. However, stronger contributions are needed from Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Riyan Parag, who has regained form after a slow first half of the tournament. Dhruv Jurel’s consistency in the middle order will also be vital if RR are to stay alive.

LSG look to spoil the party

Lucknow Super Giants may have endured a disappointing season, but they remain capable of troubling any side on their day. Their recent victory over Chennai Super Kings gave them confidence heading into the final phase of the tournament.

Batting has been their biggest issue, though Mitchell Marsh’s match-winning knock against CSK showed the firepower they possess. Rishabh Pant, who has struggled to settle into a fixed batting role, will also be keen to make an impact before the season ends.

With Rajasthan fighting for survival and LSG looking to play party-poopers, a high-pressure contest is expected in Jaipur, where batting-friendly conditions could once again set up a high-scoring game.

IPL 2026: RR vs LSG playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact players: Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Josh Inglis, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between RR skipper Riyan Parag and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 here