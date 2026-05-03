SRH vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Must win encounter for KKR; toss at 3 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium today.

SRH come into this contest with strong momentum after recovering from a slow start to the season. The Orange Army lost three of their first four games but turned things around following key changes in their bowling unit. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, they are now on a five-match winning run and will be eyeing a victory that could take them to the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, KKR have also found their rhythm after a difficult beginning. The three-time champions had lost five of their opening six matches but have since bounced back with back-to-back wins. Their most recent outing saw them edge past the Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting Super Over clash.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 SRH vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats KKR could be further strengthened with Matheesha Pathirana likely to make his debut. His pace and variations may prove crucial as they look to challenge SRH’s in-form and powerful batting lineup.

IPL 2026: SRH vs KKR Probable Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Player: Sakib Hussain

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana