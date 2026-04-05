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SRH vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's 68 gets LSG first win of season with 5-wicket win

Lucknow Super Giants are looking to turn things around after a disappointing start as they still look for their first win of the season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RIshabh Pant's 68-run lnock got LSG their first win of the season
RIshabh Pant's 68-run lnock got LSG their first win of the season

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 7:27 PM IST
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7:11 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pant masterclass gets the win for LSG!

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 68 gets the win for Lucknow Super Giants who have beaten SRh by 5 wickets to get their first win of the night.

7:07 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSg need 9 off the last over!

Mukul survives an LBW scare as LSG need 9 runs left to chase in 6 balls.

7:00 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pant gets his fifty!

Over 18 – SRH 144/5 (Rishabh Pant 53*, Mukul Choudhary 1*)
 
Ball 1: No run – Harsh Dubey bowls a shortish delivery outside off, Pant slaps it to extra cover.
Ball 2: No run – Pant digs out a good-length ball, keeps it along the ground.
Ball 3: 1 run – Pant flicks a length ball through midwicket and takes a single.
Ball 4: WICKET! Abdul Samad goes for a big hit, miscues a full delivery straight to Liam Livingstone at long-off. Samad c Liam Livingstone b Harsh Dubey 16(12) [4s-2].
Ball 5: 1 run – Mukul Choudhary drives a very full delivery outside off to long-off for a single.
Ball 6: FOUR! Pant drives a low full toss down the ground, piercing the field for a boundary.

6:58 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Harsh gets his 2nd wicket!

Samad is caught down the ground as Harsh gets his 2nd wicket. LSG lose their 5th wicket now with LSG at 139/5 at 17.4 overs

6:55 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG need 19 off 18 balls!

Over 16 – SRH 128/4 (Rishabh Pant 47*, Abdul Samad 7*)
 
Ball 1: FOUR! Pant swivels and pulls a back-of-a-length delivery down the leg side, past short fine leg.
Ball 2: Pant comes down the track and pulls an off-speed short ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs.
Ball 3: FOUR! Pant flicks a low full toss through backward square leg.
Ball 4: Pant shuffles to a slower bouncer and drops it to square leg, running 2.
Ball 5: Pant pulls a slow short ball through backward square leg for 1 run.

6:50 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG need 29 off 24 balls!

Unadkat continues the attack 

Ball 6: Samad takes 1 run off a 131.6 kph delivery.
Ball 5: Pant pulls a slow short ball through backward square leg for 1 run.
Ball 4: Pant nudges a slower bouncer to square leg for 2 runs; good running between the wickets.
Ball 3: FOUR! Pant flicks a low full toss through backward square leg; Unadkat is under pressure.
Ball 2: Pant comes down the track and pulls an off-speed short ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs.
Ball 1: FOUR! Pant swivels and pulls a back-of-a-length delivery square of short fine leg.

6:42 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG need 43 off 30 balls!

Eshan Malinga continues for SRH
 
Ball 6: Pant takes 1 run, well-struck delivery at 113.5 kph.
Ball 5: Samad drives a slower full ball to deep point for 1 run.
Ball 4: Pant chops a short-of-length off-speed ball to deep point, 1 run.
Ball 3: Samad hops to cut a slower ball to backward point for 1 run; Shivang dives to save a boundary.
Ball 2: Dot ball, Samad drives a pitched-up delivery straight to extra cover.
Ball 1: Samad drives a full ball to the left of long-off for 2 runs.

6:34 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pooran run-out!

Ishan Kishan given a gift of a run-out by Pooran who leaves his crease unexpectedly and is run out. LSG lose 4th wicket.

6:33 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG need 52 off 42 balls!

Over 13 – SRH at 105/3 (Rishabh Pant 31*, Nicholas Pooran 1*)
 
Ball 6: Dot ball to Pant, no run.
Ball 5: Leg byes, Pooran gets 1, ball flicks off his pads to square leg.
Ball 4: Pant takes 1 run, works a low full toss on the pads through backward square leg.
Ball 3: Pooran drives a full ball on the stumps to long-on for 1 run.
Ball 2: Dot ball to Pooran, left alone outside off.
Ball 1: WICKET! Badoni is stumped by Ishan Kishan off a full delivery outside off. He shimmies down the pitch but misses, dismissed for 12(9).

6:29 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Badoni departs!

Another wicket for Harsh as Badoni rushes down the track and is stumped out by Ishan Kishan on 12 runs. LSG 102/3 now

6:28 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: 100 up for LSG!

Shivang Kumar continues the attack for SRH
 
Ball 6: FOUR! Pant smashes a shortish googly after stepping back, races to the fence.
Ball 5: FOUR! Pant punishes an overpitched delivery outside off, drives over extra cover—one bounce to the boundary.
Ball 4: Badoni takes 1 run, sweeps a full-length googly outside off through midwicket.
Ball 3: Pant nudges a delivery on middle, they scamper a quick single to keep the strike.
Ball 2: Badoni takes 1, works a length googly through midwicket.
Ball 1: Badoni drives a full ball outside off through deep cover for 2 runs.

6:25 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG 89/2 after 11 overs!

Harshal Patel continues the attack for SRH!
 
Ball 6: Badoni singles, pushes a slower full delivery outside off to long-on.
Ball 5: Pant pulls a short ball to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
Ball 4: Pant back on the back foot, cuts but finds backward point—no run.
Ball 3: Badoni clips a slower ball full in length to long-on for 1 run.
Ball 2: FOUR! Badoni drives a full delivery outside off through backward point. Shivang Kumar dives but can’t stop it.
Ball 1: Pant pulls a slow short ball to short fine leg for 1 run.

6:19 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG 81/2 at the halfway stage!

Shivang Kumar continues the attack for SRH
 
Ball 6: Pant takes 1 run, rocks back and pulls a short delivery to deep mid-wicket.
Ball 5: WICKET! Aiden Markram slices a wrong ‘un outside off, caught by Liam Livingstone at long-off. Markram departs for 45(27) [4s-6 6s-2]. Shivang Kumar celebrates his maiden IPL wicket.
Ball 4: Badoni singles, pushes a well-flighted ball outside off to cover-point.
Ball 3: Pant comes down the pitch, nudges a flighted delivery to long-on for 1 run.
Ball 2: Badoni again singles, sweeps a ball outside leg behind square for a single.
Ball 1: Pant picks up 1 run, rocks back and drives to long-on.

6:14 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Markram misses out on his 50!

Shivang comes back in and gets Markram as his first wicket who is caught out at 45.

6:13 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG 76/1 after 9 overs!

Eshan Malinga continues the attack for SRH
 
Ball 6: Pant takes 1 run, drives a slower ball wide of off, fielder dives but only manages a single.
Ball 5: Pant picks up 2 runs off a full-toss outside off, slashing wide of cover.
Ball 4: No run, LBW appeal against Pant is turned down; full at the pads, flick beaten.
Ball 3: No run, slower short ball, Pant misses a swipe, ball bounces through to the keeper.
Ball 2: FOUR! Pant gets it past deep backward square leg, whipped over for a boundary.
Ball 1: Pant runs 2, thick outside edge over mid-off, fielder chasing but can’t stop it.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super Giants

First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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