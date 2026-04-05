SRH vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's 68 gets LSG first win of season with 5-wicket win
Lucknow Super Giants are looking to turn things around after a disappointing start as they still look for their first win of the season.
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Lucknow Super Giants are looking to turn things around after a disappointing start as they still look for their first win of the season.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super Giants
First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 2:20 PM IST