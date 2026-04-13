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SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan looking to secure fifth straight win; toss at 7 PM

IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: RR will be aiming to keep their winning streak intact and cement their place at the top of the points table, while SRH will be looking to get back on winning ways

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 SRH vs RR live scorecard
IPL 2026 SRH vs RR live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:59 PM IST
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, with RR aiming to keep their winning streak intact and cement their place at the top of the points table, while SRH will be looking to get back on winning ways after two back-to-back losses.

Royals are firing on all cylinders

Rajasthan’s success has been built on a fearless top order and a rejuvenated bowling attack. The opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been destructive in the Powerplay, consistently giving the side flying starts. Dhruv Jurel has added solidity at No. 3, while skipper Riyan Parag has had limited opportunities in the middle.
 
With the ball, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have provided early breakthroughs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja have controlled the middle overs effectively.

SRH seek consistency

For Sunrisers, inconsistency remains the biggest concern. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have failed to fire regularly, while stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan is yet to build on his opening-game performance.
 
Much of the responsibility rests on Heinrich Klaasen, who has been their standout performer. With the bowling attack lacking depth in the absence of Pat Cummins, SRH will need a complete performance to challenge a red-hot RR unit.

IPL 2026: SRH vs RR playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
 
Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis
 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
 
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH skipper Ishan Kishan and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 7 PM IST.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 here 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

6:59 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan and RR skipper Riyan Parag are out on the field with team sheets as the toss for IPL 2026 match 21 between SRH and RR is now underway. 

6:50 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SRH vs RR in Hyderabad

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
SRH RR SRH 44 runs Hyderabad Mar 23, 2025
SRH RR SRH 1 run Hyderabad May 2, 2024
SRH RR RR 72 runs Hyderabad Apr 2, 2023
SRH RR SRH 5 wickets Hyderabad Mar 29, 2019
SRH RR SRH 9 wickets Hyderabad Apr 9, 2018
SRH RR SRH 23 runs Hyderabad May 17, 2013

6:40 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for being a batting-friendly venue, offering a flat deck, true bounce, and a quick outfield that encourages stroke play. High-scoring matches are common, with 190-plus totals often considered par. Fast bowlers may find some movement with the new ball, making the powerplay crucial. As the game progresses, spinners play a key role in controlling runs during the middle overs. Dew is a major factor in night matches, making chasing easier and giving teams winning the toss a significant advantage at this venue.

6:30 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for IPL 2026 match 21 between SRH and RR will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. 

6:20 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SRH vs RR head-to-head in IPL

SRH vs RR head-to-head in IPL
  • Total matches played: 21
  • SRH won: 12
  • RR won: 9
  • No result: 0

6:10 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Top players battle

Batter (SRH) Bowler (RR) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg
Travis Head Jofra Archer 46 28 2 164.28 23
Travis Head Sandeep Sharma 38 26 1 146.15 38
Abhishek Sharma Sandeep Sharma 34 22 1 154.54 34
Abhishek Sharma Ravindra Jadeja 29 24 2 120.83 14.5
Ishan Kishan Jofra Archer 52 33 2 157.57 26
Ishan Kishan Ravi Bishnoi 41 29 2 141.37 20.5
Heinrich Klaasen Jofra Archer 48 26 1 184.61 48
Heinrich Klaasen Ravi Bishnoi 36 21 1 171.42 36
Nitish Kumar Reddy Sandeep Sharma 18 13 1 138.46 18
Aniket Verma Ravi Bishnoi 14 11 1 127.27 14

6:00 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table

IPL 2026 updated points table
Rank Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 8 +2.055
2 Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 +0.720
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 6 +1.148
4 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322
5 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029
6 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427
7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 2 -0.024
8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772
9 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 0 2 -1.532
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

5:51 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RR probable playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
 
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

5:40 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SRH probable playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
 
Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendi

5:30 PM

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 21 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). SRH are looking to get their second win after back-to-back losses, while RR will be planning to win their fifth straight match of the season. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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