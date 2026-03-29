IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch MI vs KKR cricket match live?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) begin their IPL 2026 campaign today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they take on three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
After a third-place finish last season, where they were knocked out in Qualifier 2, MI will be eager to start strongly and set the tone early. With a formidable core featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma, the side looks well-balanced in both departments.
The return of a rejuvenated Rohit Sharma at the top, along with overseas options such as Trent Boult, Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner, adds further depth and flexibility.
A major focus for MI will be shedding their tag of slow starters and building momentum right from the outset. Their pace attack, led by Bumrah and Boult and supported by Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, could be a key weapon at home.
Now, before the much-anticipated match takes place, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
IPL 2026 MI vs KKR broadcast details
Country
IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan
Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan
Yupp TV
UK & Ireland
Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada
Willow TV
Bangladesh
Gazi TV
Australia
Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan
RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei
Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
Supersport
MENA / UAE
CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong
PCCW
Singapore
StarHub
Caribbean
Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea
EMTV
Arab World
BeIN Sports
Maldives
Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch MI vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 29 (Sunday).
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.
What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 on March 29?
The toss for the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 begin on March 29?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on their app and website.