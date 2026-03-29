IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch MI vs KKR cricket match live?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) begin their IPL 2026 campaign today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they take on three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After a third-place finish last season, where they were knocked out in Qualifier 2, MI will be eager to start strongly and set the tone early. With a formidable core featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma, the side looks well-balanced in both departments.

The return of a rejuvenated Rohit Sharma at the top, along with overseas options such as Trent Boult, Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner, adds further depth and flexibility.

A major focus for MI will be shedding their tag of slow starters and building momentum right from the outset. Their pace attack, led by Bumrah and Boult and supported by Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, could be a key weapon at home.

Check all the live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 here KKR, meanwhile, head into the contest with a few concerns. Injuries to their Indian fast bowlers and the unavailability of Mustafizur Rahman have disrupted their bowling plans. Captain Ajinkya Rahane will depend heavily on Varun Chakravarthy, while all-rounders Sunil Narine, Cameron Green and Rachin Ravindra will need to step up to keep the side competitive.

Now, before the much-anticipated match takes place, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 MI vs KKR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch MI vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 29 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 on March 29?

The toss for the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 begin on March 29?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?