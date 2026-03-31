IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch PBKS vs GT cricket match live?

Punjab Kings will look to move on from last season’s heartbreak as they begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur today. PBKS came agonisingly close to a maiden title in 2025, finishing runners-up, and will aim to start strong this time.

The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We are going to bowl first. We had a phenomenal last season. We have to stay in the present. We didn't have to think about the past. We need to play our best brand of cricket. Cooper is come in. Stoinis, Bartlett and Marco Jansen. Shubman Gill (GT): The wicket looks pretty good. Rain on and off over the last two days. Looks like a good wicket to bat on. Last year, we had a pretty good season. Two debutants - Glenn and Ashik Sharma. We've got Jos, Glenn, Rashid and Rabada.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

How to Watch PBKS vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 31 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 31.

What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 on March 31?