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IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch PBKS vs GT cricket match live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans through their app and website

PBKS vs GT broadcast details
PBKS vs GT broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 7:12 PM IST
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Punjab Kings will look to move on from last season’s heartbreak as they begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur today. PBKS came agonisingly close to a maiden title in 2025, finishing runners-up, and will aim to start strong this time.
 

The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We are going to bowl first. We had a phenomenal last season. We have to stay in the present. We didn't have to think about the past. We need to play our best brand of cricket. Cooper is come in. Stoinis, Bartlett and Marco Jansen.  Shubman Gill (GT): The wicket looks pretty good. Rain on and off over the last two days. Looks like a good wicket to bat on. Last year, we had a pretty good season. Two debutants - Glenn and Ashik Sharma. We've got Jos, Glenn, Rashid and Rabada. 

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT playing 11

 

PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

Impact players: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge

 

GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

 

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra 

  IPL 2026 Match 4, PBKS vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch PBKS vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 31 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 31.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 on March 31?
 
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on March 31?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans on their app and website.   
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsGujarat TitansT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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