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IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs SRH cricket match live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad through its app and website

RCB vs SRH broadcast details
RCB vs SRH broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 9:30 PM IST
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Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a remarkable recovery after a top-order collapse to post a competitive 201 for 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Reduced to 29 for 3 inside the powerplay, SRH rode on a captain’s knock from Ishan Kishan and late fireworks to turn the tide.
 
Duffy Rocks SRH Top Order
 
After RCB opted to bowl first, debutant Jacob Duffy made an immediate impact with the new ball. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma early and then removed Travis Head at the end of the powerplay.
 
The decision to promote Nitish Kumar Reddy up the order did not pay off as Duffy struck again, leaving SRH reeling at 29 for 3.
 
Kishan-Klaasen Partnership Revives Innings
 
With the innings in trouble, skipper Ishan Kishan led the fightback alongside Heinrich Klaasen. The duo stitched together a crucial 97-run stand for the fourth wicket, counterattacking with intent.
 
Kishan continued his impressive form in 2026, bringing up a fluent half-century off just 27 balls and taking SRH past the 100-run mark. Klaasen provided solid support with a quick 31 off 22 balls before being dismissed by Romario Shepherd.
 
Middle-Order Wobble Halts Momentum
 
RCB clawed back into the contest with quick wickets in the middle overs. Suyash Sharma removed debutant Salil Arora, while Kishan’s excellent knock of 80 off 38 balls was eventually ended by Abhinandan Singh.
 
Shepherd continued his impressive spell, picking up multiple wickets including Harsh Dubey, as SRH lost momentum in the latter half of the innings.
 
Late Surge Pushes SRH Past 200
 
Despite the setbacks, SRH found late impetus through a blistering cameo from Aniket Verma, who smashed 43 off just 18 balls. However, Shepherd returned to dismiss him, capping off a strong bowling performance.
 
Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with a key wicket and kept things tight at the death, though SRH managed to add crucial runs in the final over to finish on 201 for 9 in their 20 overs. 
SRH scorecard:
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Inning
201-9 (20 ov) CRR:10.05
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Travis Head c P Salt b JA Duffy 11 9 2 0 122.22
Abhishek Sharma c J Sharma b JA Duffy 7 8 0 1 87.5
Ishan Kishan (WK/C) c P Salt b A Singh 80 38 8 5 210.53
Nitish Kumar Reddy c A Singh b JA Duffy 1 6 0 0 16.67
Heinrich Klaasen c P Salt b R Shepherd 31 22 2 1 140.91
Salil Arora c D Padikkal b S Sharma 9 6 0 1 150
Aniket Verma c V Kohli b R Shepherd 43 18 3 4 238.89
Harsh Dubey c D Padikkal b R Shepherd 3 3 0 0 100
Harshal Patel c D Padikkal b BV Kumar 0 2 0 0 0
David Payne Not out 6 5 0 0 120
Jaydev Unadkat Not out 4 3 0 0 133.33
Extras 6 (b 0, Ib 2, w 4, nb 0, p 0)
Total 201 (9 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jacob Duffy 4 0 22 3 0 5.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 31 1 0 7.75
Abhinandan Singh 3 0 38 1 0 12.67
Romario Shepherd 4 0 54 3 0 13.5
Suyash Sharma 3 0 28 1 0 9.33
Krunal Pandya 2 0 26 0 0 13
 

The coin flip for the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Rajat Patidar (RCB): We'll bowl first. There are a lot of good players in the side, everyone is fit and looking forward to this game. We'll try our best to put a second star on the jersey.  Ishan Kishan (SRH): Looks like a fresh wicket, doesn't matter if you bat or bowl first. You don't need to start doing something new. We need to execute our plans. Everyone looks in good touch. 

IPL 2026: RCB vs MI playing 11:

 

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

 

Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer

 

SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

 

Impact players: Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, David Payne, R Smaran, Sakib Hussain

 

 
Now, before the much-anticipated match takes place, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 28 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the IPL 2026 on March 28?
 
The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 begin on March 28?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on its app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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