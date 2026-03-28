IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs SRH cricket match live?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad through its app and website
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad through its app and website
|Sunrisers Hyderabad Inning
|201-9 (20 ov) CRR:10.05
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Travis Head
|c P Salt b JA Duffy
|11
|9
|2
|0
|122.22
|Abhishek Sharma
|c J Sharma b JA Duffy
|7
|8
|0
|1
|87.5
|Ishan Kishan (WK/C)
|c P Salt b A Singh
|80
|38
|8
|5
|210.53
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c A Singh b JA Duffy
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|Heinrich Klaasen
|c P Salt b R Shepherd
|31
|22
|2
|1
|140.91
|Salil Arora
|c D Padikkal b S Sharma
|9
|6
|0
|1
|150
|Aniket Verma
|c V Kohli b R Shepherd
|43
|18
|3
|4
|238.89
|Harsh Dubey
|c D Padikkal b R Shepherd
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100
|Harshal Patel
|c D Padikkal b BV Kumar
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|David Payne
|Not out
|6
|5
|0
|0
|120
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Not out
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|6 (b 0, Ib 2, w 4, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|201 (9 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jacob Duffy
|4
|0
|22
|3
|0
|5.5
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|0
|31
|1
|0
|7.75
|Abhinandan Singh
|3
|0
|38
|1
|0
|12.67
|Romario Shepherd
|4
|0
|54
|3
|0
|13.5
|Suyash Sharma
|3
|0
|28
|1
|0
|9.33
|Krunal Pandya
|2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|13
The coin flip for the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Rajat Patidar (RCB): We'll bowl first. There are a lot of good players in the side, everyone is fit and looking forward to this game. We'll try our best to put a second star on the jersey. Ishan Kishan (SRH): Looks like a fresh wicket, doesn't matter if you bat or bowl first. You don't need to start doing something new. We need to execute our plans. Everyone looks in good touch.
IPL 2026: RCB vs MI playing 11:
RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer
SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Impact players: Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, David Payne, R Smaran, Sakib Hussain
|IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 6:30 PM IST