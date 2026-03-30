IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Match 3, where Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings on March 30 in a clash between last season’s bottom two sides.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter live, along with all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

How to watch RR vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 on March 30?