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IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings through their app and website

RR vs CSK broadcast details
RR vs CSK broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:19 PM IST
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The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Match 3, where Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings on March 30 in a clash between last season’s bottom two sides.
 
The coin flip for the match went in RR's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Riyan Parag (RR): We are bowling first. There's been a lot of rain. There's going to be some moisture. It feels nice (to be captaining), the support has been incredible. Hopefully a good campaign for us. The goal is to win the championship. We tried to have a lot of smart cricketers.  Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): It was a no-brainer to bowl first. Nevertheless, we'd like to start positively. You saw how the last year went for us. We went to the auction with some strategy. Let's hope that they go really well. Our overseas players are Short, Overton, Noor and Matt Henry.  IPL 2026: RR vs CSK playing 11:  RR playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma  Impact players: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande  CSK playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed  Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Prashanth Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh 
 
IPL 2026 Match 3, RR vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 
 
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter live, along with all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 RR vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 on March 30?
 
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 begin on March 30?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on their app and website. 
 
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Topics :India cricket teamRajasthan RoyalsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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