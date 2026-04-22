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IPL 2026: LSG's playoff hopes hinge on Pooran amid prolonged batting slump

Nicholas Pooran's IPL 2026 struggles deepen with a highest score of 19 and a 58 per cent dot-ball rate, exposing his inability to rotate strike or accelerate for LSG in IPL 2026

Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran. Photo: Creimas for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:53 AM IST
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Nicholas Pooran’s underwhelming run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has emerged as a key concern for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with the franchise languishing in the bottom half of the points table after a string of disappointing results. Once a reliable match-winner, Pooran’s struggles with the bat have coincided with LSG’s inconsistent campaign, raising questions about the team’s balance and strategy going forward.
 
LSG are currently placed ninth, having managed just two wins in six matches. Four defeats and an inferior net run rate of -1.173 have left them with little margin for error in the race to the playoffs. At the centre of their troubles is Pooran’s sharp dip in form — a stark contrast to his prolific performances in previous seasons.
 
Numbers highlight sharp decline
 
Pooran has scored only 51 runs in six innings this season at an average of 8.5 and a strike rate of 80. His highest score stands at 19, while a dot-ball percentage of 58 underlines his inability to rotate strike or accelerate when required. His scores — 9 (9) against Punjab Kings, 1 (7) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 19 (21) against Gujarat Titans, 13 (15) against Kolkata Knight Riders, 1 (4) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 8 (8) against Delhi Capitals — reflect a consistent lack of impact. 
Lowest Averages in IPL 2026 (Min 50 Runs)
Player Average
Nicholas Pooran 8.5
Jitesh Sharma 10.4
Riyan Parag 12.2
Ruturaj Gaikwad 13.7
Salil Arora 13.8
 
Nicholas Pooran. Photo: Creimas for IPL
Among batters who have faced at least 50 balls this season, Pooran has the lowest strike rate at 80, well below peers such as Abdul Samad (111), Ruturaj Gaikwad (112), and Ravindra Jadeja (120). He also has the lowest average (minimum 50 runs), highlighting the extent of his struggles. 
Lowest Strike Rates in IPL 2026 (Min 50 Balls)
Player Strike Rate
Nicholas Pooran 80
Abdul Samad 111
Ruturaj Gaikwad 112
Ravindra Jadeja 120
Riyan Parag 122
 
This downturn is particularly striking given his recent record. In IPL 2025, Pooran scored 524 runs at an average of 43.67 and an explosive strike rate of 196.25. The previous season saw him average over 60. Across his IPL career, he has amassed 2,344 runs in 96 matches at a strike rate close to 165, establishing himself as one of the league’s most destructive middle-order batters.
 
Impact on LSG’s campaign
 
Pooran’s role as a finisher and middle-order stabiliser has been crucial for LSG in past seasons. His inability to deliver this year has exposed the team’s fragility in pressure situations. The recent loss while chasing a big total against Punjab Kings — where he managed a run-a-ball nine — highlighted how his struggles are directly affecting outcomes.
 
With LSG failing to build momentum, the team management faces a pressing decision: persist with an out-of-form match-winner or explore alternatives from the bench. South African batter Matthew Breetzke remains an option, while uncertainty over Josh Inglis’ availability adds another layer of complexity.
 
Questions over team strategy
 
Beyond individual form, LSG’s tactical decisions have also come under scrutiny. The franchise has not consistently utilised its overseas slots, fielding just three foreign players in the match against Punjab despite having Breetzke available. Earlier in the season, selection choices such as preferring Shahbaz Ahmed over Digvesh Rathi raised eyebrows.
 
The use of the Impact Player rule has also appeared inconsistent, with LSG yet to fully capitalise on its strategic potential. In a tightly contested league, such decisions can often make the difference between a playoff berth and an early exit.
 
Can Pooran rediscover form?
 
Despite his current slump, Pooran’s pedigree cannot be overlooked. His record against Rajasthan Royals — 211 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 141, including a highest score of 64 not out — suggests he has the ability to bounce back quickly against familiar opponents. 
Nicholas Pooran vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL Career)
Inns Runs Average Strike Rate 50s Highest Score
11 211 23.4 141 1 64*
 
For LSG, the equation is clear: their playoff hopes are closely tied to Pooran rediscovering his touch. A return to form from the West Indies batter could stabilise the middle order and inject the much-needed momentum into their campaign.
 
Nicholas Pooran with LSG coach Justin Langer and PBKS co-owner Pretty Zinta. Photo: Creimas for IPL
With more than half the league stage still to play, LSG are not out of contention yet. However, unless Pooran reverses his fortunes and the team sharpens its tactical approach, their chances of making the top four could slip away quickly. 
Nicholas pooran Batting & Fielding Stats in IPL history
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 96 20 2344 87* 32.11 1421 164.95 0 14 160 170 42 4
2026 6 0 51 19 8.5 64 79.69 0 0 2 3 2 0
2025 14 2 524 87* 43.67 267 196.25 0 5 45 40 8 0
2024 14 6 499 75 62.38 280 178.21 0 3 35 36 7 0
2023 15 3 358 62 29.83 207 172.95 0 2 26 26 6 3
2022 14 5 306 64* 38.25 212 144.34 0 2 16 21 8 1
2021 12 0 85 32 7.72 76 111.84 0 0 3 5 3 0
2020 14 4 353 77 35.3 208 169.71 0 2 23 25 7 0
2019 7 0 168 48 28 107 157 0 0 10 14 1 0
 
   

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Topics :Nicholas PooranIndian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsT20 cricketIPL News

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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