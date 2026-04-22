IPL 2026: LSG's playoff hopes hinge on Pooran amid prolonged batting slump

Nicholas Pooran’s underwhelming run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has emerged as a key concern for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with the franchise languishing in the bottom half of the points table after a string of disappointing results. Once a reliable match-winner, Pooran’s struggles with the bat have coincided with LSG’s inconsistent campaign, raising questions about the team’s balance and strategy going forward.

LSG are currently placed ninth, having managed just two wins in six matches. Four defeats and an inferior net run rate of -1.173 have left them with little margin for error in the race to the playoffs. At the centre of their troubles is Pooran’s sharp dip in form — a stark contrast to his prolific performances in previous seasons.

Numbers highlight sharp decline

Lowest Averages in IPL 2026 (Min 50 Runs) Player Average Nicholas Pooran 8.5 Jitesh Sharma 10.4 Riyan Parag 12.2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 13.7 Salil Arora 13.8 Pooran has scored only 51 runs in six innings this season at an average of 8.5 and a strike rate of 80. His highest score stands at 19, while a dot-ball percentage of 58 underlines his inability to rotate strike or accelerate when required. His scores — 9 (9) against Punjab Kings, 1 (7) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 19 (21) against Gujarat Titans, 13 (15) against Kolkata Knight Riders, 1 (4) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 8 (8) against Delhi Capitals — reflect a consistent lack of impact.

Nicholas Pooran. Photo: Creimas for IPL Lowest Strike Rates in IPL 2026 (Min 50 Balls) Player Strike Rate Nicholas Pooran 80 Abdul Samad 111 Ruturaj Gaikwad 112 Ravindra Jadeja 120 Riyan Parag 122 Among batters who have faced at least 50 balls this season, Pooran has the lowest strike rate at 80, well below peers such as Abdul Samad (111), Ruturaj Gaikwad (112), and Ravindra Jadeja (120). He also has the lowest average (minimum 50 runs), highlighting the extent of his struggles.

This downturn is particularly striking given his recent record. In IPL 2025, Pooran scored 524 runs at an average of 43.67 and an explosive strike rate of 196.25. The previous season saw him average over 60. Across his IPL career, he has amassed 2,344 runs in 96 matches at a strike rate close to 165, establishing himself as one of the league’s most destructive middle-order batters.

Impact on LSG’s campaign

Pooran’s role as a finisher and middle-order stabiliser has been crucial for LSG in past seasons. His inability to deliver this year has exposed the team’s fragility in pressure situations. The recent loss while chasing a big total against Punjab Kings — where he managed a run-a-ball nine — highlighted how his struggles are directly affecting outcomes.

With LSG failing to build momentum, the team management faces a pressing decision: persist with an out-of-form match-winner or explore alternatives from the bench. South African batter Matthew Breetzke remains an option, while uncertainty over Josh Inglis’ availability adds another layer of complexity.

Questions over team strategy

Beyond individual form, LSG’s tactical decisions have also come under scrutiny. The franchise has not consistently utilised its overseas slots, fielding just three foreign players in the match against Punjab despite having Breetzke available. Earlier in the season, selection choices such as preferring Shahbaz Ahmed over Digvesh Rathi raised eyebrows.

The use of the Impact Player rule has also appeared inconsistent, with LSG yet to fully capitalise on its strategic potential. In a tightly contested league, such decisions can often make the difference between a playoff berth and an early exit.

Can Pooran rediscover form?

Nicholas Pooran vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL Career) Inns Runs Average Strike Rate 50s Highest Score 11 211 23.4 141 1 64* Despite his current slump, Pooran’s pedigree cannot be overlooked. His record against Rajasthan Royals — 211 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 141, including a highest score of 64 not out — suggests he has the ability to bounce back quickly against familiar opponents.

For LSG, the equation is clear: their playoff hopes are closely tied to Pooran rediscovering his touch. A return to form from the West Indies batter could stabilise the middle order and inject the much-needed momentum into their campaign.