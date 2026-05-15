IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium stats

The Lucknow Super Giants will host Chennai Super Kings in the return fixture of IPL 2026 on May 15 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG are currently struggling at the bottom of the points table, having managed only three victories from their 11 outings this season. Their campaign has been inconsistent, and they previously went down to CSK in the earlier encounter at Chepauk. Heading into this match, they will be determined to put up a strong show in front of their home crowd and avenge that defeat. With their chances of making the playoffs already over, LSG will now focus on finishing the season with pride and restoring some confidence through positive results.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are placed fifth on the standings with six wins from 11 matches. After a shaky start to their IPL 2026 campaign, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men have managed to find momentum at the right time. They are now firmly in contention for a playoff spot, making every remaining game crucial for their qualification hopes. This fixture, therefore, carries significant importance for CSK as they aim to strengthen their position in the top four race. Ekana Stadium Pitch Report – LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026 The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is among the more bowler-friendly tracks in the IPL. In the five matches played here in IPL 2026 so far, most have turned out to be low-scoring affairs, with the exception of the LSG vs RCB encounter.

The pitch generally offers low bounce, which makes shot-making difficult for batters and demands patience at the crease. However, the conditions are quite favorable for spinners, who are expected to play a key role as the ball grips and slows down. IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Ekana Stadium ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios of eight teams in contention Lucknow Super Giants have played 16 games at the Ekana Stadium, winning 7 and losing 8 encounters over the years. 1 match ended in no result. IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Ekana Stadium Chennai Super Kings have played three games at this venue, out of which they have won one and lost two.