IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium stats

The IPL 2026 league phase is entering its final stretch, and an important clash awaits as Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in Match 68 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23. With the playoff race reaching a tense stage, both teams have plenty at stake heading into this contest.

Punjab Kings arrive under immense pressure after a dramatic dip in form. The side started the season brilliantly, remaining unbeaten through their first seven games, but things have quickly unraveled with six consecutive defeats. PBKS now find themselves in a do-or-die situation where another loss would officially end their playoff campaign. Even if they manage to win, qualification will still depend on favourable outcomes in other matches. Punjab’s batting has heavily relied on explosive performances from the top order, but repeated middle-order collapses have proven costly during their losing run.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad penalised for slow over-rate vs GT Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will look to finish the season strongly and avoid ending near the bottom of the standings. Their top-order batters have shown encouraging form recently, although concerns over bowling consistency continue to trouble the side ahead of this crucial encounter. Ekana Cricket Stadium: Pitch report for LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2026 The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has consistently favoured spinners because of its slow and sluggish nature. Out of the six matches played at the venue during IPL 2026, four have turned into low-scoring contests where bowlers dominated proceedings. The surface provides plenty of grip and turn for spinners, while seamers who rely on hard lengths and hit-the-deck deliveries have also found success.

Batters often struggle to play attacking shots early in their innings as the ball does not come onto the bat smoothly. Adding to the challenge, the stadium features large boundary dimensions, with most sides of the ground extending beyond 75 metres, making big hitting even more difficult. IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Super Giants have enjoyed a balanced record at the Ekana Cricket Stadium over the years after playing 21 matches here. They have won and lost 10 games each with one match ending in no result. IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Ekana Cricket Stadium