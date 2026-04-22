IPL 2026: Mayank Yadav makes LSG return vs RR; replaces Avesh in playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star pacer Mayank Yadav has made his return in IPL 2026 after being named as part of the playing 11 for the side in match 32 of the season at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant made the announcement at the toss, confirming two changes in his squad. Amongst the changes is Mayank Yadav, who will replace Avesh Khan in the playing 11.

Check all the live updates of LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match here Notably, Mayank’s last IPL game was against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. Following that appearance, he was sidelined due to a recurrence of a lumbar stress fracture and a toe injury.

Mayank Yadav confirms full fitness ahead of IPL 2026 Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav had earlier confirmed that he is fully fit even before the start of IPL 2026 after recovering from a stress fracture in his back that kept him sidelined for an extended period. The 23-year-old revealed that he underwent surgery following his brief appearance last season and has since completed an extensive rehabilitation process. Mayank admitted he had initial concerns about how his bowling would respond post-surgery but said he is now back to operating at full intensity. He credited the medical and support staff at the Centre of Excellence for guiding him through the recovery phase, adding that the past eight to nine months of rehab have helped him improve both physically and mentally.