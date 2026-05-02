IPL 2026: Mid-season review of MI, top performers, remaining fixtures

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were on cloud nine when they beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as they finally ended their 12-year-long losing streak in the first game of the season. However, that seemed to have been a false start as they went on to lose six of their next seven games and are now way down at ninth spot on the points table. Despite having multiple members of the 2026 T20 World Cup-winning team and big-name stars from around the world, why has MI’s season been so inconsistent so far? Let’s try to decode it.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss numbers so far

Before we move forward, let’s see how MI’s IPL 2026 campaign has transpired so far. The five-time champions started their season against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a thumping six-wicket win. But their fortunes turned against them as they went on to lose their next four games against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets, 27 runs, 18 runs and seven wickets, respectively, which forced them down to the tenth spot on the table. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mid-season review of KKR, top performers, remaining fixtures However, they finally beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 99 runs to end their four-match losing streak before losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 103 runs and to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets to tumble to ninth spot.

MI squad summary

Top order:

Mumbai Indians’ top order has been the main source of batting strength so far. Ryan Rickelton has scored 260 runs in six matches at the top, including a brilliant 123-run innings vs SRH, and is also the leading run-scorer for the side. Rohit Sharma has also made 137 runs in four innings, highlighted by a fluent 78 against KKR. Quinton de Kock has added immediate impact with 132 runs in only three matches, including an unbeaten century. Suryakumar Yadav has contributed 162 runs while batting in the top four, offering aggression through the middle phase. Overall, MI’s top order has been productive and explosive, often setting the tone early.

Middle order:

The middle order has provided solid support and finishing power. Tilak Varma has scored 188 runs, including a superb unbeaten century, making him one of MI’s best batters so far. Hardik Pandya has chipped in with 128 runs while balancing captaincy duties. Naman Dhir has impressed with 176 runs, including a half-century, while Sherfane Rutherford has added 103 runs in just four matches with aggressive cameos. This unit has shown depth, power and the ability to accelerate strongly at the death. The only thing they lack is consistency, which, once achieved, could make them a team to beat this season.

Pace attack:

MI’s pace unit has been led by Shardul Thakur with six wickets so far. Ashwani Kumar has also made a strong impact with six wickets in three appearances, while Jasprit Bumrah, despite taking just one wicket so far, has been good with his economy rate. The lack of support from big names like Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar has been a concern for MI. While the pacers have taken wickets regularly, their economy rates have fluctuated, making MI’s bowling less threatening on the field than it is on paper.

Spin department

The spin attack now looks stronger with AM Ghazanfar included. He has taken 10 wickets and provided key middle-over breakthroughs and is MI’s leading wicket-taker this season. Mitchell Santner has added five wickets with control and accuracy, while Mayank Markande has offered additional leg-spin options.

Top performers for MI in IPL 2026:

Top run scorers:

Player Mat Inns Runs HS SR 100 50 Ryan Rickelton 6 6 260 123* 181.81 1 1 Tilak Varma 8 8 188 101* 169.36 1 0 Naman Dhir 8 8 176 50 145.45 0 1 Suryakumar Yadav 8 8 162 51 140.86 0 1 Rohit Sharma 4 4 137 78 165.06 0 1

Top wicket takers:

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ AM Ghazanfar 6 6 10 2/17 19.6 9.4 Ashwani Kumar 3 3 6 4/24 17 10.2 Shardul Thakur 7 5 6 3/39 31.66 13.57 Mitchell Santner 4 4 5 2/16 25 8.92 Hardik Pandya 7 7 4 1/18 57.25 12.26

MI’s point of concern

MI possess great depth in their squad, with every player capable of turning the tide of the match on their own. However, the lack of consistency among batters and the inability to take early wickets in the innings have proved costly for them. Skipper Pandya even admitted after the loss vs RR that bowlers need to take responsibility. If MI’s bowlers start to deliver regularly, they can very well be back on the path to their record-breaking sixth title win despite a slow start.

Positive points

While MI have lost six of the eight games they have played so far, players have performed in bits and pieces. Their all-round performance in the win against GT has filled them with confidence again, and if they continue to replicate that performance, they can easily become one of the four teams to qualify for the playoffs.

What MI needs to do for playoff qualification

MI currently have four points from eight games, which means they can at maximum reach 16 points, a number which can take them to the playoffs. If they win all their remaining six games, they can book their place in the final four by reaching the 16-point mark. However, if they lose more than one game, they are likely to finish outside the playoff spots and see their hopes of winning the sixth title crumble for a sixth consecutive year.

IPL 2026: MI match results and remaining fixtures