IPL 2026: Mid-season review of RCB, top performers, remaining fixtures

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started their title defense in the right way with the side completing their home matches at Chinnaswamy with 4 out of 5 wins at the start and contesting for the top spot on a regular basis with the likes of Punjab and Rajasthan this year.

IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING With 12 points from 9 matches so far, they are well on their way to book themselves another playoff spot this year and fight to defend their title till the very end. With the likes of Virat Kohli flourishing in their roles for the side again, RCB look at their very best this year as well.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss numbers so far Before we move forward, let’s see how RCB’s IPL 2026 campaign has transpired so far. Rajat Patidar and co. started off the season on the front foot, beating the likes of Hyderabad and Chennai in their first 3 games. They dropped points against a high flying Rajasthan side away from home but recovered well from the defeat and went on to win 4 games out of the next 5 fixtures, including a humbling of Delhi Capitals away from home. Rajat Patidar and co. have a well rounded side that has multiple match winners among the squad and could be seen competing for the top 2 spots on the table as we arrive at the business end of the tournament.

RCB squad summary Top order: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top order has played a crucial role in setting up strong starts, with Virat Kohli leading the charge through consistent performances and maintaining an impressive average of 54.14. Alongside him, opener Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal have provided valuable support, ensuring RCB often controlled the game early before a rare batting collapse against Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli has once again been the backbone of the batting unit, scoring 379 runs in 9 matches and regularly anchoring innings while maintaining a high strike rate of 165. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mid-season review of PBKS, top performers, remaining fixtures Devdutt Padikkal has been another player who has sprung in form since the first game of the season, often holding one end and ensuring momentum is not lost. His 282 runs in 9 matches so far have come at a fiery pace, with the batter scoring at a rate of 188

Middle order: With the top order playing a high risk-high reward style of play sometimes, the middle order has often stepped up for the side in times of early collapses. Skipper Rajat Patidar, leading from the front, has also delivered impactful knocks and has shown some fiery form for the defending champions. He has scored 257 runs in 8 innings, which has also featured the skipper smashing 24 sixes along the course of these games. Another player who has been influential in RCB's pursuit of posting big totals is Tim David, who plays the role of a finisher alongside stepping up to steady the ship at times when the situation needs that. He has scored 192 runs in 5 innings so far, striking at a rate of 192 so far. His 14 sixes are testament to power hitting abilities that come in handy when the side needs a push towards the end.

Bowling attack: RCB's pace attack has impressed so far this season with their experienced Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar among the contenders for the Purple cap this season with 17 wickets in 9 matches so far. Josh Hazlewood also returned to action after missing out some games and has picked up 8 wickets in 6 matches so far. Spinners have also been effective for RCB with Krunal Pandya picking up 9 wickets for himself alongside Suyash Sharma, who also has got 7 scalps in 8 games. Top performers for RCB in IPL 2026: Top run scorers: RCB top batters in IPL 2026 POS PLAYER (RCB) MATCHES INN RUNS SR 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 9 9 379 165.5 42 15 2 Devdutt Padikkal 9 8 282 188 27 18 3 Rajat Patidar 9 8 257 200.78 14 24 4 Philip Salt 6 6 202 168.33 16 11 5 Tim David 9 8 192 192 12 16

Top wicket takers: RCB top bowlers in IPL 2026 POS PLAYER (Team) MATCHES INN BALLS WKTS 5-Wkts 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 9 210 17 0 2 Krunal Pandya (RCB) 9 8 162 9 0 3 Josh Hazlewood (RCB) 6 6 141 8 0 4 Suyash Sharma (RCB) 8 8 179 7 0 5 Rasikh Salam (RCB) 5 5 95 6 0 RCB's point of concern With RCB not showing any clear signs of weakness so far this season, the only chink in their armour has been the ability to defend low or below par totals like the defeat against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat.